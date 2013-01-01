2008 Screen Actors' Guild Awards

1 of 1 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

The 2008 SAG Awards

At the 2007 SAG awards, Reese Witherspoon kicked off her most stylish awards season ever. The actress proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.