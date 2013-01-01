2008 Screen Actors' Guild Awards

InStyle.com
Jan 01, 2013 @ 11:45 am
The 2008 SAG Awards
pinterest
The 2008 SAG Awards
At the 2007 SAG awards, Reese Witherspoon kicked off her most stylish awards season ever. The actress proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

The 2008 SAG Awards

At the 2007 SAG awards, Reese Witherspoon kicked off her most stylish awards season ever. The actress proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!