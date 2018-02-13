This Is How Long It Takes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Get Ready

It was only 40 degrees outside yesterday at New York Fashion Week, but at the Ralph Lauren show, guests were treated to a tropical paradise and transported to Jamaica (if only for 20 minutes).

Lauren presented his see now/buy now Spring/Summer 2018 collection inspired by his own home in Montego Bay and Jamaica's natural beauty and relaxed island lifestyle.

“Everyone wishes for a magical place where they can step out of time into the beauty of nature,” Lauren says. “For Spring 2018, I wanted to share the mood, the light, the blue and white freshness of my retreat in Jamaica. My collections for women and men conjure up the carefree, sophisticated style of this special experience—exuberant, luxurious, timeless."

The collection featured island motifs, nautical stripes, and beautiful florals in whites, blues, and reds. Joan Smalls stomped the runway in a striped sequin mini dress. And the male models, well, they were practically ripped from a Ralph catalogue.

The front row was equally a spectacle. “My husband is obsessed with that girl,” an editor friend of mine said who was seated next to me, referring to model Kate Bock. “I need to go take a selfie.” Katie Holmes arrived in a silver puffer and slicked back hair, and Hilary Swank sat studiously in a monochromatic gray look that will serve as my Fall 2018 wardrobe inspo.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was also there, wearing a leather peplum corseted top, houndstooth pumps, and very of-the-moment Matrix-ish sunglasses by Alain Mikli.

“It was one of my favorites from the last show,” she tells InStyle.com about her outfit, referring specifically to her top, which was from the Fall 2017 collection.

It took the supermodel about an hour and a half to get ready for the show. Her routine: “Have a shower, wash my hair and cleanse my face. Maybe if I have time I’ll do a facemask and relax for five minutes.” Plus Frank Ocean. Because always Frank Ocean.

“Usually there are lots of pictures taken by the whole glam team for everyone’s social channels,” she says. “My hair and makeup team are some of my closest friends so we always collaborate on the ideas and have fun in the process. We discuss the outfit and what best suits it and the environment of the event.”

If only we had a best friend hair and makeup team...