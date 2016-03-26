The Rolling Stones Performed an Epic Free Concert in Cuba Last Night 

Fresh off President Obama's trip to Cuba this week, one of America's all-time favorite rock 'n' roll bands made an appearance in the Caribbean island last night. The Rolling Stones stopped in Havana for the final leg of their America Latina Olé stadium tour, making history as the first famous international rock band to play in the nation (during the Cuban revolution, the music genre was even banned from the radio).

Around half a million fans congregated in an outdoor arena to see bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood take the stage for a free concert. According to the Daily Mail, the musicians opened the show with "Jumping Jack Flash" and played other hits like "Paint It Black," "Miss You," and "Satisfaction." "We know that years ago it was difficult to listen to our music here in Cuba, but here we are, playing for you in your beautiful land," Jagger said to the crowd. "I think that finally things have changed, haven't they?"

Tonight the Rolling Stones played a free concert for the Cuban people in Havana! #StonesCuba 🇨🇺👅 Photo by Dave Hogan A photo posted by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on Mar 25, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

#StonesCuba setlist! 🇨🇺👅 A photo posted by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on Mar 25, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT