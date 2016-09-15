A Retrospective Look at the Best Emmy Beauty Moments From 2015

It's that time of the year again! Considered the unofficial start to the upcoming awards season, the 2016 Emmys are upon us this weekend. Along with the accolades and covetable red carpet ensembles, the glamorous beauty trends set to take the carpet serve as gifts that keep on giving to our hair and makeup inspiration boards. That's why we're pregaming for Sunday's festivities by taking a look back at some of the best beauty moments from last year. Scroll down to check out each one now, along with tips on how to get Emma Roberts' retro waves, Kerry Washington's glowing skin, and much more.

1 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s dazzling Marc Jacobs dress was such a showstopper, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez wanted the star’s makeup to appear as effortless as possible. To prep for a glowing complexion, Carola hydrated the star’s skin with Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel ($20; ulta.com), one of Washington’s favorite products. She then layered the brand’s Healthy Skin Blends 30 in Sunkissed ($13; ulta.com) and the Healthy Skin Blush in Bronzed ($9; neutrogena.com) onto her cheekbones for a natural sun-kissed effect. After sweeping neutral tones onto Washington’s lids, the pro swiped loads of Neutrogena's Healthy Volume in Carbon Black mascara ($8; ulta.com) for a dose of drama. A plum lip color (Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin, $9; ulta.com) and soft, sexy waves completed the look. 

2 of 14 John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts completed her glowing makeup with retro-inspired curls. To prep for the look, Nikki Lee from Nine Zero One salon applied Unite 7 Seconds Leave in Detangler ($22; drugstore.com) followed by Unite Boosta Spray ($22; drugstore.com) from the root to the mid-shaft. To add bounce and body, she blew out the star’s ends with a 2-inch round brush. “Take 2-inch sections all around, wrapping the hair downward and pinning it with a duck bill clip to hold into place,” the pro suggests. “Once completed, add a light mist of Unite Max Control Spray ($25; drugstore.com) and let the hair cool for about 15 minutes.” Once the hair was completely cool, Lee removed the pins and brushes out the waves with a boar bristle brush. This step, Lee said, was key in achieving that “old Hollywood” look. 

3 of 14 Gilbert Flores /Broadimage

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star never fails to look radiant on the red carpet. To create her famous glow, makeup artist Kayleen McAdams began by smoothing Cover Girl Outlast Stay Luminous Foundation in Classic Tan ($13; ulta.com) all over her skin. Next, the pro used Cheekers Blush in Plumberry Glow ($5; ulta.com) to instantly brighten up Vergara’s cheekbones. “Onto Sofia’s eyes, to give them a bit of shape, I touched up her brows with Pow-der Brow in Medium Brown ($9; ulta.com) and then used Eyeshadow Quad in Go for the Golds Shade #3 ($9; drugstore.com) along with Perfect Point Plus in Chestnut ($6; drugstore.com) to line the eyes,” McAdams told InStyle. “I kept the eyes minimal knowing that I wanted her lips to take center stage.” To ensure Vergara’s pout stood out against glittering gold gown, the McAdams swiped on the brand’s Outlast Longwear Lipstick in Amazing Auburn ($7; target.com) for the perfect pop of color.

4 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Schumer

The smoky eye so good it was thanked in an acceptance speech (this tactic by far made Amy Schumer's eye game our favorite beauty look of the night). The comedian and actress quoted, "Thank you to the girl who gave me this smoky eye. I really love it.” The comedians’ highly talked about smoky eye was created by celebrity makeup artist Andréa Tiller. To ensure long wear during the hot temps, Tiller applied Long-Wear Cream Shadow by Bobbi Brown in Copper ($26; bobbibrowncosmetics.com) on the eye socket and right under bottom lashes. To continue to create her smoky eye, she applied Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow in The Golden Goddess ($52; nordstrom.com) at the outer corner of the eyes and crease with a fluffy blending brush. She also applied the same colors under the eyes on top of where she put the copper base.  For some added drama, Tiller applied Dior 5 Couleurs Palette in 796 ($62; nordstrom.com) to smoke out the outer corner of the eyes, top and bottom. For a pop of color, she applied Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Baked ($19; sephora.com) with her finger to effectively highlight around the tear duct. For some added bright color, she carefully applied Laura Mercier’s Kohl Eye Pencil in Black Turquoise ($25; lauramercier.com) along the waterline to match Schumer’s dress. To ensure her falsies would stick, she used black liquid liner to make a thin line. She finished off by applying a few swipes of mascara to the top and bottom lashes, and applied Velour Lashes in Strike a Pose ($35; velour.com) for a voluminous, flawless look. 

5 of 14 O Connor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com

Uzo Aduba

To complement The Orange is the New Black star’s stunning gown, Janice Kinjo for SheaMoisture Cosmetics payed extra attention to her eyes and brows. Kinjo first filled in the actress’ brows using SheaMoisture The Perfect Brow Kit in Brown ($14; target.com). To define the brows even more, KinjoI then applied SheaMoisture Color Correcting, Contouring and Highlighting Palette in Medium ($23; target.com). When it came to creating her head-turning smoky eye, Kinjo used a wet eyeshadow brush to apply the matte brown shade from SheaMoisture Rich Earth Palette ($23; target.com) in combination with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Claudia ($5; target.com). For the inner corner shimmer, Kinjo applied a generous amount of SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Cassandra. She finished off the look by applying a few swipes of SheaMoisture Lengthening Mascara in Black ($8; target.com) for bold, intense lashes. 

6 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Danes

How did the Homeland star combat the 106-degree weather? With a chic faux bob, of course. Hairstylist Peter Butler started by working a dollop of Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) into her damp hair before blowing it out with the GHD Air ($225; sephora.com), then followed by forming a deep side part. He misted the Voluforme hairspray ($36; nordstrom.com) onto her root area, and with GHD's Curve Classic Iron ($245; sephora.com), the pro curled each section inward toward Danes' face. After her ringlets had completely cooled, he brushed out the waves and applied a small amount of the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; nordstrom.com) to keep flyaways in check. To form the faux bob, Butler created two pin curls around the nape of the neck, then anchored each into place with bobby pins, tucking one side behind the star's ear."

7 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage; SIPA USA

Laverne Cox

Talk about fierce yellow nails? The Orange is the New Black actress flaunted a stunning bright yellow manicure created by Sabella Snyder for Caption Polish. The bold and eye-catching color is called Get Happy Fast (12; captionpolish.com).

8 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress sported effortless messy waves for the night. After prepping the hair, Ryan Richman for L’Oréal Paris used a wide-toothed comb to create a deep side part. Then, using his blow dryer and fingers, he rough dried the roots until halfway dry. To finish drying the strands, he used a medium boar bristle round brush for added volume and natural texture. To create her stunning beach waves, instead of using a curling iron, he used a 1” flat iron to effectively twist the hair into loose waves. He held them in place using L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold ($15; lorealparisusa.com). To keep the look fabulous all night, he added a small amount of L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Hyper-Fix Putty ($5; lorealparisusa.com) through the hair roughly with his hands.  He secured the strands behind her ear with a bobby pin, and set it all in place with the same strong hold spray. 

9 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Taylor Schilling

The Orange is the New Black star has some seriously gorgeous strands outside of Litchfield. To create her glamourous ‘do, Josh began by applying John Frieda Luxurious Volume Volume Building Mousse ($6; target.com) onto her towel-dried hair to create maximum volume and width. After applying mousse, Josh blow dried sections of her hair with a round brush. Post-blow dry, he used the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron ($175; dermstore.com) to create effortless waves. To set the look and add some shine, he sprayed John Frieda Luxurious Volume All-Day Hold Hairspray ($6; target.com).

10 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Christina Hendricks

The Mad Men star’s Emmys makeup routine gave us loads of inspiration for fall. “The lips are the focal point of Christina’s look so to compliment the gorgeous sequin pattern of her gown, we chose to custom blend a bordeaux shade using Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in 01 Always Red and 14 Blackberry Sorbet ($14 each; sephora.com),” makeup artist Vanessa Scali told us. After sweeping a gold metallic shadow along her crease and bottom lash line, the pro amped up the glam factor with several coats of Sephora Collection Outrageous Volume - Dramatic Volume Mascara in Ultra Black ($12; sephora.com). “We wanted the skin to look luminous and clean, so we prepped with the Sephora Collection Face Mask  in Honey ($6; sephora.com) to create a clean even canvas and kept foundation and concealer to a minimum,” Scali added. “After setting the skin with the, Sephora Collection Bright Set Loose Finishing Powder ($16; sephora.com) using the hakuho-do + Sephora Pro Kusabi Wedge Sloping Powder Brush ($54; sephora.com), we used the Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation ($28; sephora.com) to give her skin a soft touch of weightless coverage. A subtle pop of color on her cheeks provided a final touch. 

11 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Frederic Aspiras drew his inspiration from Grace Kelley—he wanted to create something soft and touchable for the stunning singer. Prepping the hair was a must to create this look. First, he applied MATRIX StyleLink Volume Builder Volume Mousse ($18; ulta.com) to towel dried hair. Next, he added a small amount of MATRIX StyleLink Smooth Setter Smoothing Cream ($18; ulta.com) paired with pump size amount of MATRIX StyleLink Gloss Booster ($20; ulta.com). He finished off with a few spritzes of MATRIX StyleLink Turbo Dryer Blow Dry Spray ($18; ulta.com) to speed up the drying process while also taming frizz and flyaways in the process.  Once the hair was prepped, he sectioned off the hair and blew dry it using a 2-inch round titanium brush. To create the effortless waves and intense shape, he used MATRIX StyleLink Shape Switcher Molding Paste ($18; ulta.com). “I chose to push the hair off the face and create waves that went back in order to maintain the softness and movement of the hair,” Aspiras said. To set this beautiful look in place all night, he sprayed MATRIX StyleLink Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray ($18; ulta.com). 

We couldn’t help but adore Gaga’s flawless complexion and subtle rosy cheeks as well. To create the look, Sarah Tanno for Marc Jacobs prepped Gaga’s skin with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer ($44; sephora.com). Once the skin was ready, she then applied the Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate in Ivory 12 ($55; sephora.com). To brighten Gaga’s eyes before applying makeup, she added a few swipes of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Remedy Concealer Pen in 1 Rendezvous ($39; sephora.com). To give her cheeks that stunning pinkish glow, she applied a few brushes of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Bold Blush in 204 Obsessed ($30; sephora.com), which is a warm pink shade. 

12 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter’s striking red Ramona Kaveza ensemble called for glamorous old Hollywood waves. To ensure the star’s hair stayed smooth and frizz-free in the heat and humidity, hairstylist Aviva Perea prepped Winter’s towel-dried hair with Garnier Frutis Full & Plush Voluptuous Blow Out ($7; drugstore.com) followed by the brand’s Sleek & Shine Sleek Primer Style Prep ($6; drugstore.com). While blowing her strands dry with a large round brush, the pro wrapped 1-inch sections around a curling iron going from left to right, loosening each curl with a slight tug before they had a chance to cool. Next, Parea brushed out the star’s hair until reaching her desired shape, tucking one side back behind the actress’s ear. A spritz of hairspray secured the style in place throughout the night. 

13 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

The actress sported a modern, chic updo with a fun 1960’s twist. Onto damp hair, Cervando Maldonado for L’Oreal Paris applied Advanced Hairstyle Curve It Elastic Curl Mousse ($5; lorealparisusa.com) to help create texture, as well as Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Blow Out Heat Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com)to protect from the flat iron and blow dryer. To add volume, he used Velcro rollers, and then then blew out the strands for a straight and smooth look. After the strands were dry, Cervando sprayed Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Tousle Waves Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) for more texture and movement, and then used a diffuser and created small waves with a flat iron. To finally create the look, Cervando pulled her hair back into a loose updo and pinned the hair as he twisted. For a more tousled look, he left some strands out. Once the updo was complete, Cervando lightly misted Advanced Haircare Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist ($7; lorealparisusa.com) to lock in shine, then sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold ($15; lorealparisusa.com) to set it all in place. 

14 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

January Jones

Loose locks complemented the Mad Men star’s radiant makeup. After applying a volumizing mousse to Jones’s wet strands, hairstylist Renato Campora smoothed out her hair section by section with a blow dryer. To create large, shiny waves, Campora turned to the ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron ($245; sephora.com) and began curling the top half of her hair. “Next, I took 3-inch sections at the back and curled hair on both sides, then let it cool. To finish, I gently brushed out the curls and locked in the look with hairspray.”

