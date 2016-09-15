A Retrospective Look at the Best Emmy Beauty Moments From 2015

Frederic Aspiras drew his inspiration from Grace Kelley—he wanted to create something soft and touchable for the stunning singer. Prepping the hair was a must to create this look. First, he applied MATRIX StyleLink Volume Builder Volume Mousse ($18; ulta.com) to towel dried hair. Next, he added a small amount of MATRIX StyleLink Smooth Setter Smoothing Cream ($18; ulta.com) paired with pump size amount of MATRIX StyleLink Gloss Booster ($20; ulta.com). He finished off with a few spritzes of MATRIX StyleLink Turbo Dryer Blow Dry Spray ($18; ulta.com) to speed up the drying process while also taming frizz and flyaways in the process. Once the hair was prepped, he sectioned off the hair and blew dry it using a 2-inch round titanium brush. To create the effortless waves and intense shape, he used MATRIX StyleLink Shape Switcher Molding Paste ($18; ulta.com). “I chose to push the hair off the face and create waves that went back in order to maintain the softness and movement of the hair,” Aspiras said. To set this beautiful look in place all night, he sprayed MATRIX StyleLink Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray ($18; ulta.com).

We couldn’t help but adore Gaga’s flawless complexion and subtle rosy cheeks as well. To create the look, Sarah Tanno for Marc Jacobs prepped Gaga’s skin with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer ($44; sephora.com). Once the skin was ready, she then applied the Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate in Ivory 12 ($55; sephora.com). To brighten Gaga’s eyes before applying makeup, she added a few swipes of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Remedy Concealer Pen in 1 Rendezvous ($39; sephora.com). To give her cheeks that stunning pinkish glow, she applied a few brushes of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Bold Blush in 204 Obsessed ($30; sephora.com), which is a warm pink shade.