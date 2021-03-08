Regina King Wore the Most Glamorous Sequined Gown to the Critics' Choice Awards
Once again, we're in awe.
Whenever Regina King walks a red carpet at an award show (even the virtual ones of 2020 and 2021) we're always left impressed and in awe. Remember her fabulous pillow-like dress from last year's Emmys? We admittedly still dream about it. And all those diamonds from the Golden Globes, which perfectly coordinated with her silver sequin gown? That specific, sparkly combo made us audibly gasp.
So, considering King's fashion-forward reputation, we knew her 2021 Critics' Choice Awards gown would be something special — an assumption that actually ended up being the understatement of the year. Her styling team, Wayman and Micah, gave InStyle an early, exclusive peek at the ensemble, which included a glamorous, dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier. The detail was impeccable — those ruffled sleeves, the crisscross neckline, a pleated, thigh-high slit to show some strappy Stuart Weitzman heels. Clearly, the Best Director nominee for One Night in Miami has solidified her spot on the night's best dressed list once again.
Plus, you won't want to miss out on King's jewels either. Her sweet studs and chunky rings, both from Cartier, only added to the magic, and definitely deserve a full zoom.
Another one for the record books!