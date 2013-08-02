Young Hollywood Awards 2013 Fashion: Holland Roden, AnnaSophia Robb, Crystal Reed and More

The blossoming stars of Hollywood literally bloomed on the red carpet at last night's Young Hollywood Awards. The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb (in Emilio Pucci), Teen Wolf's Holland Roden (in Ted Baker) and Crystal Reed (in Carolina Herrera) all chose pretty prints and floral finishes for the show that celebrated emerging talent, held at the Broad Stage in Los Angeles. "It’s just so wonderful to meet everyone," Robb told InStyle.com before she took the stage to accept her Female Superstar of Tomorrow award. "I think it’s important to create and follow relationships and work on collaborations. There are so many talented young people." Hosted by actress Aisha Tyler, the night's honorees included Selena Gomez, Kelly Osbourne, Lucy Hale, Aimee Teegarden and more. Click to see more of last night's winners and attendees.

— Nicola Jones