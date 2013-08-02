Young Hollywood Awards 2013 Fashion: Holland Roden, AnnaSophia Robb, Crystal Reed and More

The blossoming stars of Hollywood literally bloomed on the red carpet at last night's Young Hollywood Awards. The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb (in Emilio Pucci), Teen Wolf's Holland Roden (in Ted Baker) and Crystal Reed (in Carolina Herrera) all chose pretty prints and floral finishes for the show that celebrated emerging talent, held at the Broad Stage in Los Angeles. "It’s just so wonderful to meet everyone," Robb told InStyle.com before she took the stage to accept her Female Superstar of Tomorrow award. "I think it’s important to create and follow relationships and work on collaborations. There are so many talented young people." Hosted by actress Aisha Tyler, the night's honorees included Selena Gomez, Kelly Osbourne, Lucy Hale, Aimee Teegarden and more. Click to see more of last night's winners and attendees.

— Nicola Jones

1 of 12 Hollywood Press/ABACAUSA.COM

AnnaSophia Robb

in Emilio Pucci dress, Jimmy Choo clutch, Stuart Weitzman shoes and David Yurman jewels. She won the Female Superstar of Tomorrow Award.

2 of 12 Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Aimee Teegarden

in Notte by Marchesa, BCBG shoes and Judith Leiber clutch. She presented the cast of Teen Wolf with the Best Ensemble Award.

3 of 12 MBBImages/BEImages

Cat Deeley

in Etro dress and Bulgari shoulder bag.

4 of 12 Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Holland Roden

in Ted Baker, B Brian Atwood shoes and Rachel Zoe clutch. She and her 'Teen Wolf' cast mates won the Best Ensemble Award.

5 of 12 MBBImages/BEImages

Alyssa Milano

in Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent clutch, Marissa Webb shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewels. She presented Kelly Osbourne with the Style Icon Award.

6 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Aisha Tyler

in All Saints dress and Camilla Skovgaard shoes. She hosted the awards show and presented Miguel the Best Male Artist Award.

7 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lucy Hale

in Joy Cioci and Edie Parker clutch. She received the Crossover of the Year Award.

8 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kit Harington

in Armani. He received the Actor of the Year Award.

9 of 12 Kevin Winter/Getty Images for PMC

Selena Gomez

in Versace and Jimmy Choo sandals. She received the Fan Favorite Album and Most Anticipated Tour Awards.

10 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Anna Camp

in Lorena Sarbu. She took home the One to Watch Award.

11 of 12 tsuni/Gamma-USA

Crystal Reed

in Carolina Herrera and Graziela Gems earrings. She and her 'Teen Wolf' cast mates won the Best Ensemble Award.

12 of 12 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kelly Osbourne

in a dress picked out by her father, Ozzy, and Lana Jewelry earrings. She accepted the Style Icon Award by saying, “I have to thank my father because he styled me this evening. When he found out that I was winning this award he took me shopping and we went and got a manicure together. He said you have to wear this dress!”

