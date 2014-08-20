VMA, or Visually Most Amazing: How Makeup Artists Created These Music Video Beauty Looks

Sure, VMA stands for Video Music Award, but let’s be real—we’re tuning in for beauty inspiration just as much as we are for the music. In honor of the Moonman trophies being handed out by MTV on Aug. 24, we came up with a few of our own music video beauty categories that really matter to us (like Best Daytime Vamp and Best Mani Mix!).

From Beyoncé’s retro waves in her “Haunted” video to Demi Lovato’s fluorescent lips for “Neon Lights,” it’s obvious the experts behind our winning looks brought their beauty A-games to set. We checked in with the hair and makeup masterminds for all the behind-the-scenes beauty deets. Find out what they had to say here in our gallery!