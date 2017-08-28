Taylor Swift Premieres "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video in Dramatic Fashion

It'd been eight months since Taylor Swift made an appearance in a buzzy music video (hello, Zayn Malik's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever,") but that all changed Sunday night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 27-year-old pop star finally dropped the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" and yes, it's dramatic. First of all, she chose to premiere the clip during the awards show, which—regardless of whether or not the song is about her feud with Katy Perry—is hosted by Katy Perry.

As the video began, Taylor rises from a grave, looking like a zombie, and makes it clear that she's back and on top. She bathes in diamonds, wears a Bulgari Serpenti necklace, floats on a swing à la Britney Spears in "Lucky," and looks as glamorous as ever. But don't think the video is simply all about the looks.

Seconds in, we see a woman (whose appearance greatly resembles Katy Perry) crash a car into a pole. Taylor then is seen, angrily dancing in a leather choker with matching bodysuit and wearing the snake jewelry she's now selling.

In another scene back-up dancers wear tees that read, "I Taylor Swift." Unexpectedly, she breaks down into choreography and a scene that people on social media previously pointed out as looking like Beyoncé's "Formation" video.

"I got Miracle Whip in my bag, swag" pic.twitter.com/5E8vkJN1C4 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 25, 2017

And then it gets juicy: Swift of course addresses all of the surrounding drama that has come to surface since her disputes with Perry and Kim and Kanye entered the public consciousness. About a dozen old Taylors surface—some dressed in her famous music video costumes, some dressed in her tour looks—and start talking to each other. One calls her a b— and makes another cry. "There she goes playing the victim again," one said, while the other continues, "Getting receipts. Gonna edit this later."

RELATED VIDEO: VMAs by the Numbers

Swift has for sure made a major comeback, first teasing us with snake-related, super cryptic social media posts days before finally dropping news of a new album, "Reputation," and a new single. This new music video? Expect to talk about it for days.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's New Songs Are Kind of the Same

Watch the full "Look What You Made Me Do" video above.