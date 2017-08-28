Here's Why You Won’t See Selena Gomez at the 2017 VMAs

Olivia Bahou
Aug 27, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are a star-studded event, with artists like Katy Perry, Lorde, and Demi Lovato storming the red carpet in the hottest couture, but noticeably absent from the show is one singer who has already rocked 2017 with her new music: Selena Gomez. In fact, the singer was far from L.A. when the award show took place on Sunday night, and for good reason: She’s beginning to film a new Woody Allen movie in New York City.

InStyle’s September cover star, who is nominated for two awards tonight, hinted that she wouldn’t be at the VMAs in a radio interview with 92 Pro-FM earlier this month. “I might be shooting but I cannot believe I got nominated, which is really cool, and I’m very upset that I won’t be there,” she said.

Gomez, who is up for best dance song for her hit “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo as well as best collaboration for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Charlie Puth, is beginning filming on a new Woody Allen movie alongside Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet. The singer gave a nod to both of her co-stars on Instagram on Saturday, posting artsy shots of the two with no captions. “Selena!!! Can’t wait to start filming with you!!!!!” Fanning commented on the photo.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also notably missing from the red carpet was Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift, whose new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted during Sunday night’s show.

While we’ll certainly miss these two besties at the VMAs, we can’t wait to watch Gomez’s new project.

