Pink and Daughter Willow Sage Match in Mommy-and-Me Suits at the VMAs

New red carpet trend? Famous parents matching with their children.

Minutes after DJ Khaled and his super cute son, Asahd Tuck, his the blue carpet in matching Gucci tracksuits at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Pink and her squad arrived to make us say "aw!" once more.

The 37-year-old pop star is set to perform receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, a major honor that's previously been awarded to Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kanye West. For that reason, Pink made sure to make a statement.

She arrived hand in hand with her husband, Carey Hart, and their too-cute daughter, Willow Sage. Though her baby boy Jameson Moon wasn't there to cheer mom on, Carey and Willow totally made us turn heads.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion

Pink, naturally, looked bold and fab in a three-piece pinstripe suit with wide-leg trousers and an oversize, wide tie. Her platinum blonde locks were swept to one side as she shone for the cameras.

As for little Willow, she appeared to seem super proud of Pink, wearing a suit that makes her the epitome of mommy's mini-me. Her ponytail was on-point as she held onto Mom's hands and experienced what it's like to be a household name. Carey also matched with the mother-daughter duo and looked handsome in his suit.

RELATED: See All the Stars on the VMAs Red Carpet

Earlier this month, Pink used her return to pop music as an opportunity to go political, dropping a super moving music video for her latest, "What About Us." One thing's for sure: Pink is back, and better than ever.