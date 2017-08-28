Paris Jackson Opens VMAs with Political Call to Action: "We Must Resist"

Moments after Katy Perry flew into the Forum in L.A. for the start of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Paris Jackson took the stage to present the first award of the night: best pop video.

Dressed in a sheer Dior dress, the 19-year-old didn't waste any time to make a political statement. "I'm seeing a lot of love and light here, already. A lot of diversity and a lot of potential power. You know. If we were to all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make?" she said, later moving on to call out President Donald Trump. "And that's not fake news."

"If we were to all stand up united as one, our impact, it would be huuuge! Believe me. Huge," she said. Before presenting Fifth Harmony with the best pop video award, she made a direct statement towards the white supremacists that have emerged since the tragedies in Charlottesville.

"So let's leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi white-supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation, with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination," she said. "We must resist!"

Kendrick Lamar's opening performances of "DNA" and "Humble" gave viewers the first wave of political commentary at the awards show and Perry later shared a message of hope for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.