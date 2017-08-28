Olivia Munn's VMAs Dress Took Hundreds of Hours to Hand Embroider

In what soon became one of our favorite looks of the night, Olivia Munn arrived at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday in a shockingly tiny and stunningly detailed minidress.

Embracing the freedom of the awards show’s notoriously diverse red carpet, Munn shied away from a show-stopping ball gown, managing to steal the show with a fraction of the fabric.

The actress arrived on the scene in an ultra short long-sleeve Nicolas Jebran gown embroidered with colored Swarovski crystals. Munn’s torso area was sheathed in a sheer crisscross grid, with the portrait of an angel affixed to the left side of Munn’s chest.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Unsurprisingly, the couture confection was no simple sewing project. According to Jebran's team, it took about 200 hours for the dazzling mini to become ready to make its red carpet debut.

With a statement-making dress like Munn’s, little else is needed on the accessory front. The actress kept the rest of her ensemble simple, opting for a set of silver sandals, a deep mahogany lip, a matching manicure, and subtle hints of bling from Dana Rebecca Designs, Effy Jewelry, and Sara Weinstock.