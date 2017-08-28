Olivia Munn Wore the Shortest Dress of the Night at the VMAs

Ruthie Friedlander
Aug 27, 2017

If Olivia Munn's weekend were a book and had a title, she may want to consider "A Lesson in Short Dresses."

On Saturday night, she arrived to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in Vegas in the teeniest sparkly floral Balmain dress ever, only to top said look by arriving to Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards in a long sleeved, multi-color, hand embroidered cocktail dress with an elaborate design of a sexy angel, created by Nicolas Jebran.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The actress paired the dress with jewelry by Dana Rebecca Designs and rings by Effy Jewelry and Sara Weinstock.

You may not know designer Jebran by name, but you have definitely seen his work. The Lebanese designer is responsible for some of the most memorable stage costumes for performers like Beyoncé, Madonna, and Britney Spears.

We'll be keeping our eyes on this one to see if he becomes more of a red carpet staple.

