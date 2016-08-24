The 10 Best MTV Video Music Awards GIFs of All Time

The MTV Video Music Awards never fail to deliver memorable moments, which can be forever immortalized on the internet for years to come. From Britney Spears's slithering performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" to Kanye West's outrageous presidential bid, here are the most GIFable moments in VMA history. Scroll through below to relive them in all their animated glory and tune in to MTV this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET to see what's in store for this year's show.

1. That time every Belieber choked back tears after their fearless leader performed his comeback hit, "What Do You Mean?"

2. When 'N Sync bestowed us with a reunion performance—and their signature dance moves—to help Justin Timberlake celebrate his Video Vanguard Award win in 2013.

3. Beyoncé's love was "on top" (of her tummy, that is) at the 2011 VMAs, where she revealed her baby bump onstage after singing her hit song. Leave it to Queen B to give her unborn daughter the most #flawless of entrance we'll ever see ...

4. That moment when Miley was just being ... Miley. The singer's unconventional 2015 performance certainly brought the wow factor we've come to expect from the awards show.

5. The swoon-worthy moment when One Direction (RIP) presented Selena Gomez with the Moonman for Best Pop Video in 2013.

6. Bey slayed again while accepting her Vanguard award in 2014 with a nuzzle to hubby and presenter Jay-Z and a kiss for baby Blue, who racked up quite the collection of GIFs herself as she danced along to her mom's closing performance of the night.

7. When Lady Gaga donned her infamous meat dress to accept the award for Best Video of the Year in 2010. She also announced and simultaneously sang the title song of her album, Born This Way, which would go on to sell more than 1.1 million copies in its first week.

8. Video Vanguard award winner Kanye West busted out some moves at the 2015 VMAs while listening to The Weeknd's performance of "Can't Feel My Face," after giving a 10-plus minute acceptance speech building up to a bid for presidency (#Yeezy2020).

9. When pop princess Britney Spears body-rolled on stage in 2001 with a giant yellow python to perform "I'm a Slave 4 U." We're not sure what's more memerable, the snake or Spears's rock-hard abs, but regardless this one stands as the ultimate VMA throwback.

10. This snap of Rihanna brushing off the haters as she stood to accept her Video of the Year award is simply a classic and one which we hope will be repeated when the singer accepts the Video Vanguard award at this year's show.