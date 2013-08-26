MTV VMAs 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore

Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2)
InStyle Staff
Aug 25, 2013 @ 8:45 pm

MTV headed to Brooklyn tonight for the annual MTV Video Music Awards. This show is known for its fun and playful fashion, like Katy Perry playing off her "Roar" single in leopard-print Emanuel Ungaro, and its risky choices, as seen on Miley Cyrus's jewel-covered two-piece Dolce & Gabbana design. Click to see what everyone wore on the red carpet and leave your unfiltered thoughts in the comments.

1 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Katy Perry

in Emanuel Ungaro, Anita Ko earrings and Celine sandals.

2 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lady Gaga

in custom Prabal Gurung.

3 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Miley Cyrus

in a gem-covered black crop top and matching leggings by Dolce & Gabbana, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

4 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Taylor Swift

in Hervé Léger by Max Azria, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Smythson clutch.

5 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Selena Gomez

in Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

6 of 22 Scott Gries/Invision/AP

Ciara

in Givenchy Couture and over $2 million worth 50 carat Lorraine Schwartz stud earrings.

7 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Rita Ora

in Alexandre Vauthier and Cartier jewelry.

8 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images

Shailene Woodley

in Emilio Pucci crop top and skirt and Casadei pumps.

9 of 22 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Hudson

in a strapless dress with a houndstooth bodice and leather skirt and over 400 carats of Lorraine Schwartz black and white jewelry.

10 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Ellie Goulding

in a studded gown by Furne One and Brian Atwood pumps.

11 of 22 John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images

Crystal Reed

in a red gown with a pop of peplum.

12 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Jemima Kirke

in a sheer black gown with a red slip.

13 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Allison Williams

took on the black and white trend in a little white dress, black pumps and PHYNE by Paige Novick earrings.

14 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Naya Rivera

in a black Sen Couture gown with cut-out panels and Marina B jewelry.

15 of 22 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Holland Roden

in Naeem Khan and Rupert Sanderson shoes.

16 of 22 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Iggy Azalea

in Emilio Pucci.

17 of 22 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sarah Hyland

in a red and gold Marchesa dress with satin Casadei pumps.

18 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Joan Smalls

in a Viktor & Rolf little white dress and Casadei strappy boots.

19 of 22 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Coco Rocha

in an embellished leather Fausto Puglisi jacket, black skinnies and black pumps.

20 of 22 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Alexandra Daddario

in black and white DKNY.

21 of 22 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Darren Criss

in a berry colored Versace suit.

22 of 22 Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

Miles Teller

in Second Sunday Henley, a Giorgio Armani jacket and Andrea Marc jeans.

