See the Full List of 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Winners

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards have finally arrived! The biggest names in the music industry have gathered at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for a night of celebrations and performances where host Katy Perry—who earned five VMA nominations and is set to perform—will help honor this year's nominees and winners.

MTV made a major change to the show's format by saying goodbye to the Best Female Video and Best Male Video awards as separate categories and combining them into the single Artist of the Year award. They previously dismissed gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kendrick Lamar led the pack with a total eight nominations for his “Humble.” video, closely followed by The Weeknd, who scored five nods along with Perry.

In addition, one new category, Best Fight Against the System, has been created to celebrate projects that inspire and uplift others.

So who’s up for Video of the Year, the show's biggest award? Lamar faces Bruno Mars, Alessia Cara, DJ Khaled (with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), and the Weeknd. Pop favorites Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, and Perry will also battle it out for the Best Pop award.

Catch the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees and check back throughout the night as the winners are announced.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid – WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” – WINNER

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m the One”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” – WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now or Never”

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” – WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off”

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” – WINNER

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”