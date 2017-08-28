The Most Outrageous Looks from the VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards is a unique awards show for many reasons, one is the insanely wide-ranging spectrum of red carpet style. From Oscars-worthy gowns like Lorde’s lilac Monique Lhullier confection to the sophisticated sheer of Demi Lovato’s Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, almost anything is possible (and even appropriate) in terms of VMAs fashun.

For instance, these ladies and gentleman hit the red carpet and showed off their respective personalities AND their opinions.

VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll down below to see some of the most outrageous looks to grace MTV’s VMAs arena.