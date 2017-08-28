The Most Outrageous Looks from the VMAs Red Carpet

Isabel Jones
Aug 27, 2017

The MTV Video Music Awards is a unique awards show for many reasons, one is the insanely wide-ranging spectrum of red carpet style. From Oscars-worthy gowns like Lorde’s lilac Monique Lhullier confection to the sophisticated sheer of Demi Lovato’s Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, almost anything is possible (and even appropriate) in terms of VMAs fashun.

For instance, these ladies and gentleman hit the red carpet and showed off their respective personalities AND their opinions.

Scroll down below to see some of the most outrageous looks to grace MTV’s VMAs arena.

Lizzo

The hip-hop artist arrived on the scene in what appeared to be an open-front wedding dress reading "Truth Hurts" in multi-colored letters on the train. She paired the unique gown with a set of matching stockings and silver tennis shoes.

Cole Whittle

The DNCE member showed off his chest tattoos while roaming the red (er, navy) carpet. Whittle rocked a gravity-defying partial mohawk and a metallic floral suit sans undershirt. Unconventional, yes—but we're feeling it. 

Jared Leto 

The Oscar-winning actor and renowned musician brought his unparalleled superpower (the power to dazzle) to the VMAs in a sequined cape, floral blouse, jeans, and metallic silver sneakers. 

Noah Cyrus

Miley's younger sis' ditched the typical awards show garb for a pair of thigh-high patent leather boots, an oversized hoodie, and a set of rose-colored sunglasses. 

Mel B.

The former Spice Girl shone brightly in a sequined message-bearing gown. "You will never own me," read her powerful lewk, which she paired with bright red pumps and an ombré combover.

Lil Mama

The "Lip Gloss" singer brought a feathered friend to the awards show with her: a tiny yellow bid in a red cage, which, naturally, matched her ruffled chiffon gown and platform sandals. 

