Miley Cyrus Brought Tears to People's Eyes at Her VMAs Rehearsal

Miley Cyrus might have taken over the Internet back in 2013 with her twerking-heavy, tongue-wagging performance alongside Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards, but the Miley that we'll be seeing when she returns to the stage this Sunday promises to be a decidedly different one.

Since the infamous show and her hosting gig at the annual event in 2015, the former Hannah Montana star has shed that image by giving up drugs and alcohol, reuniting with ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth, and reclaiming her voice with softer and more emotional ballads like "Malibu" and her new single "Younger Now."

The latter, which she will be performing when she takes to the VMAs stage over the weekend, promises to offer viewers a rarely seen side of the Voice judge.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

According to People, a source close to the pop star says, "This is a new and evolved Miley. Her energy was so different on stage, and there's a new side to her that people will be surprised to see."

The source also advises that when you tune in to watch the show, be prepared to have some tissues nearby!

"Everyone who saw her rehearsal got emotional and some even got teary-eyed," the source revealed.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Younger Now

Catch this year's MTV Video Music Awards when it airs live Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.