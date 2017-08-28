We'll Be Talking About Lorde's No-Singing VMAs Performance for Years to Come

In a night of full-force musical acts and (melo)drama-filled moments (ahem, Taylor), Lorde brought a new level of levity with an unconventional performance.

The singer was slated to perform “Homemade Dynamite” live at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, but due to a serious flu (she needed an IV!), the New Zealand native couldn’t give the televised moment her typical all.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

Instead of crooning live for the audience of millions across the world, Lorde pulled something of an Ashley Simpson and allowed the recorded track to do the vocal work for her. But that’s not to say the singer just lingered on stage while her track played. Oh no, Lorde did her fans proud and put together quite the dance routine.

Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite” performance involved some truly revolutionary moves—she mimed the explosion of dynamite, for one, an appropriate touch. There was some stage-splaying (aka the classic starfish move), air-punching, and at one point she soared through the air with a little help from her backup dancers.

Best of all, Lorde dressed down—she changed from her Monique Lhuillier feathered ball gown to a metallic minidress worn over gray sweatpants, and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

PURE. HEROINE.