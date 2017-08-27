Lorde Arrived to the VMAs in a Purple Feather Princess Dress

Typically, A-listers wait until show time to walk the red carpet, but when you look THIS good, why wait? Lorde, who is up for Artist of the Year and is performing tonight, arrived to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Monique Lhuillier spring 2018. And boy did she arrive.

Calling it a dress wouldn't do it justice: This lavender ostrich feather princess fairy dream gown was more Oscars than VMAs. The corseted bodice and flowing skirt was a different look for Lorde, who typically opts for edgier fashions. She was all glam with matching pink/purple eye makeup.

And she said she could never be royal ...