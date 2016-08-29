See Laura Marano's Exclusive MTV Video Music Awards Photo Diary

It's been a whirlwind week for Laura Marano. The 20-year-old singer and actress dropped her latest single, “La La,” on Thursday before attending Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where she took over InStyle's Snapchat for the duration of the epic show. After taking us along for the star-studded ride, we checked in with Marano to find out her top moment of the evening—and she didn't even have to think twice. “My favorite part of the night was 110 percent Beyoncé's performance,” she told InStyle the day after the show. “I look up to her so much, and I was singing at the top of my lungs while she was doing her thing. It was truly incredible.”

In addition to belting out hits from Queen Bey’s Lemonade, Marano was busy documenting her night for an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo diary for InStyle. Scroll down to check out her evening in full, from getting glam and hitting the red carpet to sitting with stars and attending this year’s hottest after-parties—Snapchat selfie filters included.