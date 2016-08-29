See Laura Marano's Exclusive MTV Video Music Awards Photo Diary

Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic
Samantha Simon
Aug 29, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

It's been a whirlwind week for Laura Marano. The 20-year-old singer and actress dropped her latest single, “La La,” on Thursday before attending Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where she took over InStyle's Snapchat for the duration of the epic show. After taking us along for the star-studded ride, we checked in with Marano to find out her top moment of the evening—and she didn't even have to think twice. “My favorite part of the night was 110 percent Beyoncé's performance,” she told InStyle the day after the show. “I look up to her so much, and I was singing at the top of my lungs while she was doing her thing. It was truly incredible.”

In addition to belting out hits from Queen Bey’s Lemonade, Marano was busy documenting her night for an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo diary for InStyle. Scroll down to check out her evening in full, from getting glam and hitting the red carpet to sitting with stars and attending this year’s hottest after-parties—Snapchat selfie filters included.

1 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

Getting ready

“Today's the day! I was so excited, I took a shower and everything.”

2 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

The look

“This Yousef Aljasmi dress was definitely an edgier, different look for me, but I was seriously obsessed with it. I was so excited and anxious to wear it.”

3 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

The accessories

“Accessories are always necessary, but taking an artsy photo of your accessories is sometimes even more necessary.” (Shoes: Charlotte Olympia; clutch: Jimmy Choo.)

4 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

Red carpet friendship

“While I was on the carpet, I met Tove Lo for the first time. She was the sweetest, and—dare I say—quite the 'cool girl,' even with the carpet being as hot and humid as it was.”

5 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

Backstage Photo Op

“When you have a song called 'Boombox' and you see a boom box—you're going to take a picture with said boom box.”

6 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

At the Show

“Sitting next to Lance Bass was one of my favorite things to happen last night. Side note: Taking a flower crown picture with him and seeing Beyoncé kill the performance game were among my other favorite things to happen.”

7 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

After-party goals

“Midnight?! Tired?! Naw, that's early for VMAs night. I went to the lovely Republic Records after-party sponsored by Guess. OK, maybe I was a little bit tired, but I had so much fun, I forgot about the concept of sleep.”

8 of 8 Courtesy Laura Marano

Time for bed

“Back at the hotel, and I quickly remembered why that sleep thing is so important. It was an unforgettable night, and I can't wait to do it again next year. Thanks for letting me show you my night, and now, if you excuse me, I'm going to be blasting my new single ‘La La’ while I dive deep into my REM cycle.”

