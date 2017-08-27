Joe Jonas's New Mustache Is the Most Contentious Topic of the VMAs So Far

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are sure to be an action-packed show, but as celebrities began arriving on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony, the most contentious part of the night wasn’t an award snub or another Kanye-Taylor moment. Instead, the Internet was divided over Joe Jonas’s brand-new '70s-style mustache.

Jonas first debuted the 'stache aturday night (above) while performing with his band DNCE at the Best New Artist night for VMA weekend, but the new facial hair didn’t start picking up steam until the former Disney star showed up on the red carpet Sunday evening. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer paired his thick new facial hair with tousled locks and a white and purple bedazzled tux, meaning the new mustache wasn’t the only statement he was making on the carpet.

Twitter quickly exploded with reactions to the new look, with some fans fully on board with the retro style.

I usually don't like mustaches but I like joe Jonas mustache — maria valencia (@maweeaaa) August 27, 2017

joe jonas is so hot with a mustache — ‏َ (@lanaIectric) August 27, 2017

only Joe Jonas can revive the mustache trend... my hero https://t.co/8rdGiqKQep — ceara the jerk (@yungcranberry) August 27, 2017

But not all the reactions were in favor of the 'stache. “Joe Jonas needs to lose the mustache,” one Twitter user wrote, while other reviews were not as gently worded.

Joe Jonas needs to lose the mustache — aubrey elizabeth (@aubreywilIiams) August 27, 2017

can joe jonas not?? have a mustache?? #vmas — sad jordy☽ (@ecstasylmj) August 27, 2017

JOE JONAS' MUSTACHE OH MY GOD AHAHAHHA #VMAS — cait | 19 (@suchabea) August 27, 2017

Here’s to hoping it doesn’t get in the way when he’s “Kissing Strangers.” See more looks from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in our gallery.