Demi Lovato to World: Yes, You Can Wear a Sheer Shirt with No Bra

If Demi Lovato showed up to my house tomorrow and was like, "Hey! How are you?" My first response would be, "How many crystals were on your pants last night and, girl, can we talk about that bodysuit?"

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer (whose music is on repeat on my personal iPhone) arrived to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a Zuhair Murad Couture black lace bodysuit (how those lacy details were so deliberately placed I'll never know) and fully embroidered black harem pants with cuffed ankles from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2016 couture collection. The pants? A true work of art. The top? An exquisite example of how, yes, you can wear a sheer shirt without a bra and not have a nip slip.

Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad Couture and Casadei shoes. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Recently, Lovato has been hanging with superstar stylist Law Roach (you know, the guy that helps one Miss Celine Dion get dressed in the morning), so it's no surprise that she showed up ready to WIN the carpet.

Keep it coming.