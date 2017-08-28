The Most Important Fashion Moment at the VMAs Happened Before the Show Even Started

If you don't know who Cardi B is yet, stop reading this article and download her song, "Bodak Yellow." It's what the kids are talking about, so you'll appreciate the advice.

She arrived at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards in a custom Christian Siriano white silk suit, with a cone bra bodice. Move aside, Madonna?

Christopher Polk/Getty

But Cardi B's fashion moment happened after the red carpet—before the show even started during her pre-show performance of her hit song. She came out in a FULL crystal lewk: bodysuit, floor length robe, and ... THOSE BOOTS.

You know, the ones that are $10,000 but still basically sold out everywhere? The Saint Laurent slouchy 3K crystal emblazoned boots that had a waiting list before they were even available to purchase? Yeah, those. We're still awaiting official confirmation as to whether these were the REAL thing or a replica, but she does say clearly in "Bodak Yellow" that "he buy me Yves Saint Laurent," so ... we'll keep you updated.