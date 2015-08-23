No Bad Blood Here! See the Best Beauty Moments from This Year’s VMA-Nominated Music Videos

The Video Music Awards are just over a week away, and we’re already pumped to see who’s going to be taking home a Moonman on August 30. To count down the days until the awards show airs on MTV (9/8c), we’re re-watching some of this year’s most killer videos. Because, really, you can never see T.Swift’s epic “Bad Blood” video too many times...right?

As we look back at this year’s nominated videos, the amazing beauty moments are what truly stand out, from Beyoncé’s blow-drying skills to Colbie Caillat’s makeup-free face. Scroll down to see who we think should take home Moonmen if these best-of-beauty categories existed at the 2015 VMAs.