2009 Best Moments from the MTV VMAs

It was a huge night for Lady Gaga who won three of the nine awards for which she was nominated, including Best New Artist. The blood-spattered star shocked audiences when she faked her death at the end of her performance of "Paparazzi." Still the biggest buzz came from the wide range of theatrical outfits the pop singer debuted throughout the night-starting with the black Jean Paul Gaultier dress and a Keko Hainswheeler neck brace she wore on the red carpet (accompanied by Kermit the Frog of course) to the head and face covering red-lace dress she wore to accept her award.