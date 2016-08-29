The Best Beauty Looks on the 2016 VMAs Red Carpet

Oops! Britney Spears did it again with her signature beauty look. The 35-year-old “Make Me” singer proved yet again that she’s not only one of the reigning queens of pop, she’s also the master of the smoky eye and loose, tousled waves. Brit's all-over glow that shone through her cut-out dress came courtesy of Westmore Body Coverage Perfector ($36; westmorebeauty.com). "This is such a perfect body make up.It covers yet has a illuminating finish," Britney's makeup artist Melissa Inglessis said of her pro-pick. "This long wear cream body make up doesn't rub on cloth once it dries, even outs skin tones and covers imperfections."