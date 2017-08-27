See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here, and stars have brought no shortage of glitz and glamour to the event. The Sunday awards show rolled out the red carpet as Hollywood descended on The Forum in California, and people looked the part. 

The actual show may begin at 8 pm EST, but artists are already making quite a splash through their outfits. That isn't exactly surprising, since fashion at the VMAs never does seem to disappoint. Who could forget show host Katy Perry's matching denim look with Riff Raff? Or Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter's mother-daughter looks last year? Or Lady Gaga's raw meat dress?

With so many mind-blowingly fantastic fashion ensembles, it's no wonder all eyes are on this red carpet. Can any of this year's looks live up to these iconic VMA red carpet legacies? We'll let you decide.

VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion

 

Without further ado, scroll through some of our favorite looks from the star-packed MTV VMA red carpet below for some of the hottest looks of the whole year.

1 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad Couture and Casadei shoes

2 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Katy Perry

Katy Perry in Stephane Rolland and YEPREM rings

3 of 35 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lorde

Lorde in Monique Lhuillier.

4 of 35 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in Atsuko Kudo. 

5 of 35 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kesha

Kesha in Monsoori. 

6 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Shawn Mendes

7 of 35 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens in /*-->*/ Yanina Couture and Sophia Webster shoes

8 of 35 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar in Prada and Chrome Hearts jewelry. 

9 of 35 TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Jennie Pegouskie

10 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, and P!nk

11 of 35 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Calvin Harris

12 of 35 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, and Asahd Tuck Khaled

Asahd Tuck Khaled in Gucci

13 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown 

Millie Bobby Brown in Rodarte Spring.

14 of 35 Rich Fury/Getty

Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony

15 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in Dundas and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

16 of 35 Rich Fury/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co jewelry

17 of 35 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson in Christian Dio 

18 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

The Chainsmokers

19 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Mel B 

Mel B in Di$count Universe

20 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

DNCE

21 of 35 Rich Fury/Getty

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn in Nicolas Jebran. 

22 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tyler Posey

23 of 35 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cardi B

Cardi B in custom Christian Siriano. 

24 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto, and Jared Leto

25 of 35 Phillip Faraone/Getty

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi in Zimmermann

26 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Drake Bell

27 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad and Jennifer Fisher jewelry

28 of 35 Phillip Faraone/Getty

Lil Yachty

29 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Billy Eichner

30 of 35 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus in Kpodonou. 

31 of 35 Christopher Polk/Getty

21 Savage and Amber Rose

Amber Rose in Yousef Aljasmi.

32 of 35 John Shearer/Getty

Christina Milian

Christina Milian in Dennis Basso. 

33 of 35 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels in Christian Dior and June Nineteen jewelry. 

34 of 35 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio in Balmain

35 of 35 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Fall Out Boy

