The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet 

Getty (3)
Erin Lukas and Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 27, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

Every year the MTV Video Music Awards honors the musicians responsible for the songs and their respective music videos you've had on repeat all year long. Naturally, the celebs don't hold back when it comes to hitting all of the fashion and beauty high notes on the VMAs red carpet, too.  

As to be expected, the stars at this years VMAs in Inglewood, Calif. didn't fall short on delivering memorable hair and makeup looks that we're going to be recreating throughout the fall. Lorde's pink eyeshadow and half-up half-down wavy lob, Vanessa Hudgens's red sparkly cat-eye, and Demi Lovato's '70s-inspired waves are just a few of the standout beauty moments we can't stop thinking about. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the beauty highlights from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. 

VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion

 

 

 

 

1 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Olivia Munn 

Fall is coming, and Olivia Munn is ready. She broke out a deep vampy black cherry lipstick shade for the MTV VMAs and kept the rest of her look minimal, with groomed brows and a wavy lob with a center part.

2 of 13 John Shearer/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

The ‘90s called and applauded Hailey Baldwin for her hair flip. Celebrity hairstylist Florido Basallo set the top of her hair with Velcro rollers and added volume to her swoop with L’Oreal Professional True Grip Texturizing Powder ($20; us.lorealprofessional).

Paired with hoop earrings and shimmery silver eyeshadow, her red carpet look is proof the decade is still the mighty influencer.

3 of 13 Christopher Polk/Getty

Katy Perry 

Katy Perry accented her textured pixie cut with the prettiest graphic lavender eye makeup. Want to recreate her exact look? Reach for Covergirl truNakeds Eyeshadow Palette in Jewels and Goldens ($10 each; target.com).

4 of 13 Christopher Polk/Getty

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s waves are how we wished ours looked when we take a curling iron to our hair. The singer’s stylist Christian Marc was inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s models in the ‘70s when creating the look. Before blow-drying and curling Lovato’s hair with a curling iron, the pro prepped her damp strands with Dove’s Style + Care Curl Defining Mousse ($6; walgreens.com) with a focus on the roots. “[This] nourished the hair but provided the hold I needed to build out the rest of the style,” he said. Once the curls and center part was set, Dove’s Absolute Curls Supreme Creme Serum ($6; target.com) was used to boost shine and tame flyaways. A smoky eye and nude lip completed the ‘70s glam look. 

5 of 13 Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jasmine Sanders 

Demonstrating one of the hairstyles you’re about to see everywhere this fall, Jasmine Sanders showed up on the red carpet with super sleek, flyaway-free hair and monochromatic neutral makeup.

6 of 13 ordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pink 

No one rocks an undercut quite like Pink. The Video Vanguard honoree styled her's in voluminous waves. Her flawless complexion was the product of a cocktail of Giorgio Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation ($64; sephora.com) and Fluid Sheer ($62; sephora.com). 

7 of 13 John Shearer/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens’s beauty look in two words: red hot. Rather than just opt for a red liner, the actress’s pro Allan Avendano took her cat-eye to the next level by adding Swarovski crystals along the line he drew using Christian Louboutin Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner in Rouge Louboutin VIbrant Red ($75; sephora.com). Although the celeb debuted long, sleek, Cher-inspired hair last week, Hudgens returned to her lob for the VMAs. Her stylist Chad Wood gave her shoulder-grazing cut a windswept look with lots of texture. For extra volume, he prepped Hudgens's damp hair with John Frieda's Luxurious Volume Root Booster Lotion ($7; walgreens.com). 

8 of 13 TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

Paris Jackson 

Paris Jackson opted for smudged upside-down eyeliner in a pretty blue and loose, beachy waves that highlighted her ombre color.

9 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

Another day, another dramatic hair change for Nicki Minaj. The rapper ditched her recent black bob for sleek half platinum half pastel pink strands that reached down past her knees. Her stylist Tokyo Stylez used Ghd's Platinum Styler ($249; sephora.com). And that shiny nude lip gloss? Our bets are on it being a shade from her upcoming MAC collaboration. 

10 of 13 Jen Lowery/Splash News

Joan Smalls 

Now this is how a supermodel does a top knot. Joan Smalls paired her twisted updo with one of the season's biggest makeup trends: pink eyeshadow. 

11 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lorde 

Combined with her lavender feathered-gown, Lorde’s half-up half-down wavy lob and pastel pink eyeshadow completed her transformation into a real-life princess. 

12 of 13 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Yara Shahidi 

The Blackish star offset her finger waves and a low, voluminous pony with a hint of gold eyeshadow. 

13 of 13 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown 

Brown's hairstylist Jenny Cho used Suave Professionals Luxe Styling Anti-Humidity Spray ($4; target.com) on the Stranger Things star's side-parted low pony to keep it super sleek. But, her look wasn't all seriousness, Cho added gold flower hair pins randomly around the back of the pony. 

