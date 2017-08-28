The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet 

Every year the MTV Video Music Awards honors the musicians responsible for the songs and their respective music videos you've had on repeat all year long. Naturally, the celebs don't hold back when it comes to hitting all of the fashion and beauty high notes on the VMAs red carpet, too.

As to be expected, the stars at this years VMAs in Inglewood, Calif. didn't fall short on delivering memorable hair and makeup looks that we're going to be recreating throughout the fall. Lorde's pink eyeshadow and half-up half-down wavy lob, Vanessa Hudgens's red sparkly cat-eye, and Demi Lovato's '70s-inspired waves are just a few of the standout beauty moments we can't stop thinking about.

Keep scrolling to see all of the beauty highlights from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion