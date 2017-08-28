All the MTV VMAs After-Party Moments You Don't Want to Miss

Last night's MTV Movie Awards were as entertaining as ever. From Pink and Kesha's inspiring speeches to Jared Leto's touching tribute to Chester Bennington, it was a show to remember. However, the fun didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling. Once the attendees left the show, they kept the revelry going well into the night at several star-studded after-parties. 

Host Katy Perry stunned in a daring Roberto Cavalli Couture gown with a thigh-high slit to attend the UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy. Leto was also in attendance along with members of his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, as well as Paris Jackson.  

Celebs also gathered at The Republic Records and Cadillac After-Party held at Tao in Hollywood. Hailee Steinfeld, Jessie J, Nina Dobrev, Mille Bobby Brown, and more all stopped by to watch DNCE, who set the stage on fire, popping up in monster costumes and rocking out, before they took off their masks and performed “Cake By the Ocean.”

Scroll down to see the best after-parties moments. 

Reporting by Brandi Fowler.

1 of 8 Todd Williamson/WireImage

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum looked sexy in a red silk suit at the Calvin Harris and Emil Nava MTV VMA Post Party with TIDAL x Sprint at the Dream Hollywood.

2 of 8 Charley Gallay/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown

After walking the blue carpet in a sheer ruffled Rodarte dress, the Stranger Things actress changed into a striking metallic shirt with sequined long sleeves and high-waisted black trousers for the Republic After-Party.

3 of 8 Charley Gallay/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld 

Hailee Steinfeld arrived at the Republic Records after party in a white spaghetti strap dress with a hot pink feathered hemline and over-the-knee boots.

4 of 8 John Sciulli/Getty

 Caroline D'Amore and Paris Jackson 

Paris Jackson and her pal Caroline D'Amore showed their support for designer Jeremy Scott at his collaboration launch event with UGG.

5 of 8 Todd Williamson/WireImage

Jared Leto 

Always one to take a fashion risk, Jared Leto wore a studded and sequined jacket to Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's after-party hosted by TIDAL and Sprint.

6 of 8 Jerod Harris/Getty

Christina Millian

Christina Millian hit the red carpet at the Republic Records after-party in a silver sequined shift dress. 

7 of 8 John Sciulli/Getty

Katy Perry

MTV VMAs host Katy Perry ended her night at the UGG x Jeremy Scott Collaboration in a striking strapless Roberto Cavalli Couture dress that featured a thigh-high slit and eye-catching bird embroidery. 

8 of 8 Jerod Harris/Getty

Jessie J

Jessie J showed off her abs in a cropped white blouse and high-waisted pink pants at the Republic Records after-party. 

