All the MTV VMAs After-Party Moments You Don't Want to Miss

Last night's MTV Movie Awards were as entertaining as ever. From Pink and Kesha's inspiring speeches to Jared Leto's touching tribute to Chester Bennington, it was a show to remember. However, the fun didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling. Once the attendees left the show, they kept the revelry going well into the night at several star-studded after-parties.

Host Katy Perry stunned in a daring Roberto Cavalli Couture gown with a thigh-high slit to attend the UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy. Leto was also in attendance along with members of his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, as well as Paris Jackson.

Celebs also gathered at The Republic Records and Cadillac After-Party held at Tao in Hollywood. Hailee Steinfeld, Jessie J, Nina Dobrev, Mille Bobby Brown, and more all stopped by to watch DNCE, who set the stage on fire, popping up in monster costumes and rocking out, before they took off their masks and performed “Cake By the Ocean.”

VIDEO: The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll down to see the best after-parties moments.

Reporting by Brandi Fowler.