Here's Everyone Performing at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards never fail to entertain, thanks in no small part to its roster of epic performers. Everyone remembers when Britney Spears emerged to sing "Slave 4 U" with a live python draped around her neck. Or how about when Eminem rapped "The Real Slim Shady" with a cohort of blonde Marshall Mathers lookalikes? Thankfully, this year's crop of musical talent is no exception. From Rihanna to Nick Jonas, here's who we're excited to see belt it out onstage and cement their place in pop culture history.