See the Best Looks from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards are underway in New York's Madison Square Garden and major star power can be felt on the VMAs red carpet. And when it comes to fashion, this epic awards show is definitely known for breaking the mold.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter started the night off with a bang in ethereal mommy-and-me ensembles that will be talked about for years going forward. Britney Spears, who's had quite a week premiering her latest album, Glory, showed off her curves in a one-shoulder LBD with a cutout that snaked down from her right shoulder to her left hip. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande changed things up in an ab-baring off-the-shoulder lace top that she paired with black trousers, a thin black choker, and her signature ponytail.

Looking back at awards shows past, who could forget when Lady Gaga rolled up rocking 50 pounds of raw meat, or that time Katy Perry and Riff Raff had a total ‘90s moment in matching denim? Last year’s show certainly set the bar high: Between host Miley Cyrus’s 10 wacky and revealing looks, and Taylor Swift’s color-coordination with her ginormous girl squad, the 2015 VMAs were certainly one for the books.

