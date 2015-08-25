See the Best Outfits from This Year's VMA-Nominated Music Videos

Courtesy YouTube
Samantha Simon
Aug 25, 2015 @ 11:15 am

At the MTV Video Music Awards, music and fun fashion trends go hand in hand. That's why it's no surprise that this year's nominated videos also feature some stylish looks worth remembering—even before the Miley Cyrus-hosted awards show takes place this Sunday, Aug. 30. 

Before the big night, we're reliving the past year in music by looking back at some of our favorite fashion moments in the videos that received 2015 VMA nominations. And after pouring over each and every featured look, including all 20 (yes, 20!) ensembles that Taylor Swift rocks in "Blank Space," we've compiled a list of the top contenders for this year's best outfit nominees. Check them out below, and be sure to tune in to the show on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

1 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best "Queen of the Jungle" Look

The video for "Anaconda" may not have earned Nicki Minaj the Video of the Year nom that she was hoping for, but the rapper reigns supreme in an outfit made out of layered gold chains. She's up for Best Female Video.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Coordinated Outfits

Even though we wouldn't want to mess with Taylor Swift's girl gang in the video for "Bad Blood," we're still pretty impressed by their matching battle attire. The video—which features Kendrick Lamar—is nominated for seven categories, including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

3 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Sweatshirt

Beyonce's "Kale" pullover is just all-around #flawless in "7/11." The video is nominated for five awards, including Video of the Year, Best Female Video, and Best Pop Video.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Bright Blazer

No one can pull off a pink jacket like Bruno Mars. His retro "Uptown Funk" collaboration with Mark Ronson is up for five awards including Video of the Year, Best Male Video, and Best Pop Video.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Biker-Chic Look 

Rihanna makes a powerful political statement while calling for change in "American Oxygen"—and she looks fierce while doing it. The video scored a nomination in the Video with a Social Message category.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best (and Coolest) Bustier 

FKA twigs sports a mesmerizing metallic two-piece in the surreal "Pendulum" video, which earned her a nom for Artist to Watch.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best High Fashion

T.Swift dazzles in romantic gowns by Oscar de la Renta (above), Elie Saab, and Jenny Packham before she goes from crazy-in-love to downright crazy in the video for "Blank Space," which is nominated for Best Female Video and Best Pop Video.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Trio of Showstopping Outfits

Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande bring the party to life with a mix sequins, animal prints, and pops of color in the video for "Bang Bang," a contender for Best Collaboration.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy YouTube

Best Suspenders

Because Jessie J seriously killed the fashion game in "Bang Bang," we're also giving her props for rocking suspenders over a bedazzled crop top.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!