See the Best Outfits from This Year's VMA-Nominated Music Videos

At the MTV Video Music Awards, music and fun fashion trends go hand in hand. That's why it's no surprise that this year's nominated videos also feature some stylish looks worth remembering—even before the Miley Cyrus-hosted awards show takes place this Sunday, Aug. 30.

Before the big night, we're reliving the past year in music by looking back at some of our favorite fashion moments in the videos that received 2015 VMA nominations. And after pouring over each and every featured look, including all 20 (yes, 20!) ensembles that Taylor Swift rocks in "Blank Space," we've compiled a list of the top contenders for this year's best outfit nominees. Check them out below, and be sure to tune in to the show on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.