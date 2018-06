"This is the 2008 Video Music Awards and it starts right now," Britney Spears announced to the audience at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood as MTV's annual music bash kicked off. Britney didn't sing, but R&B superstar Rihanna provided the perfect opening act entertainment with a goth-inspired rendition of her hit, "Disturbia" and a duet with T.I. Though she didn't take home any awards, Rihanna certainly left a lasting impression on every attendee. "Give it up for Rihanna in that outfit! Chris Brown is a lucky guy," said Jaime Foxx.



-Lindzi Scharf