#FlashbackFriday: See What the Stars Wore to the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty
Claire Stern
Aug 26, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Every year since its 1984 debut, the MTV Video Music Awards has delivered some of most outrageous moments in television history, forever etched into the pop culture lexicon. The original iteration of the awards show was hosted by Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler at Radio City Music Hall in New York City—Madonna opened with a raunchy performance of "Like a Virgin" and Cyndi Lauper was the most nominated artist (naturally). To celebrate the Moonman's 33rd anniversary, we're throwing it back to Sept. 14, 1984, when the VMAs first aired. Scroll down to see what the stars wore on the big night.

1 of 8 G. Paul Burnett/AP

CYNDI LAUPER

Clutching her Best Female Video statuette, which she received for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," among nine other nominations that year.

2 of 8 G. Paul Burnett/AP

DAN AYKROYD AND BETTE MIDLER

Posing at the first annual MTV Video Music Awards after-party at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, hosted by Aykroyd, fresh off his stint in Ghostbusters.

3 of 8 Getty

ALICE AND SHERYL COOPER

Walking hand in hand into Aykroyd's after-party.

4 of 8 Ron Galella/WireImage

ROBERT DOWNEY JR., ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL, DAVID LEE ROTH, AND SONIA BRAGA

Pulling up to the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, decked out in their '80s finest. 

5 of 8 Getty

TINA TURNER

Grinning from ear to ear before performing her hit single, "What's Love Got to Do with It," onstage. 

6 of 8 Ron Galella/WireImage

DIANA ROSS AND ZZ TOP

Chatting it up at a VMA after-party at Tavern on the Green in New York City. 

7 of 8 G. Paul Burnett/AP

BILLY IDOL

Mean mugging backstage, presumably basking in his five nominations for "Dancing with Myself" and "Eyes Without a Face."

8 of 8 Ron Galella/WireImage

CHER

Rolling deep at Aykroyd's star-studded fête.

