FlashbackFriday: See What the Stars Wore to the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards

Every year since its 1984 debut, the MTV Video Music Awards has delivered some of most outrageous moments in television history, forever etched into the pop culture lexicon. The original iteration of the awards show was hosted by Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler at Radio City Music Hall in New York City—Madonna opened with a raunchy performance of "Like a Virgin" and Cyndi Lauper was the most nominated artist (naturally). To celebrate the Moonman's 33rd anniversary, we're throwing it back to Sept. 14, 1984, when the VMAs first aired. Scroll down to see what the stars wore on the big night.