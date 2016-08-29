Ashley Graham Debuted ANOTHER New 'Do at the 2016 VMAs 

Another day, another new look from Ashley Graham. Not only is she killing her Insta game per usual, and obviously dishing major hair and beauty inspo on her new ANTM gig, but the Sports Illustrated cover vixen showed up to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards looking fierce. But that's not nearly all, folks. As you may recall, a little over a week ago, Ms. Graham went blonde.

#ANTM look by the kings @makeupvincent & @andrewfitzsimons A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 17, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Then, she upped the ante, like majorly, by getting an uber chic lob. But guess what? Turns out this supermodel wasn't planning on stopping there. She made her red carpet debut tonight as a freshly trimmed member of the chin-grazing choppy bob club.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And it looks so dang good on her. Is there any look she can pull off? Not to mention, it just further frames her stunning face. We don't know if she's going to change her look up again in the next five minutes, but all we can say is we are so looking forward to what she does next.

But that's not all, you guys. We were lucky enough to catch up with Ashley on the red carpet and we got the skinny on her whole look, specifically her custom Naeem Khan gown that left very little to the imagination. She tells us, "I wanted to show off my body, but make sure it was red carpet appropriate. I love showing my body off in lingerie, so why not?" Um, who else wants to rock a naked dress to work tomorrow? You'll probably need Ashley's tip for getting into that showstopping number, though. Her tip? "You step into it, and go, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle." Done.