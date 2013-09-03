Perfect for Fall, Stars Are Loving Jewel Tones at the Venice Film Festival

The 70th Venice International Film Festival is under way, and the fashion does not disappoint. From Diane Kruger in a purple velvet Alberta Ferretti dress to Dakota Fanning in an embellished navy Elie Saab gown, these fall-ready hues stood out on the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see every fabulous premiere look in the most beautiful city in the world!

