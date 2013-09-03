Perfect for Fall, Stars Are Loving Jewel Tones at the Venice Film Festival

Sep 03, 2013 @ 1:35 pm

The 70th Venice International Film Festival is under way, and the fashion does not disappoint. From Diane Kruger in a purple velvet Alberta Ferretti dress to Dakota Fanning in an embellished navy Elie Saab gown, these fall-ready hues stood out on the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see every fabulous premiere look in the most beautiful city in the world!

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger

wearing a long-sleeve, plum velvet Alberta Ferretti gown, H. Stern earrings and a Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Etrier watch at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner celebrating its 180th anniversary at Teatro La Fenice. The actress is the face of Jaeger-LeCoultre ladies’ collections.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning

the young actress attends the premiere of her new film 'Night Moves' in a gorgeous navy Elie Saab gown and Rona Pfeiffer cocktail ring.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

looks glamorous at the premiere of her new film 'Under the Skin' in a plunging black gown and Roger Vivier heels.

Gia Coppola

Gia Coppola

at the premiere party for 'Palo Alto,' penned by James Franco and directed by Coppola, in a Christopher Kane black velvet dress and all-black accessories.

Sophie Kennedy Clark

Sophie Kennedy Clark

rocked a navy and black Stella McCartney jumpsuit and Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Night and Day watch at the 'Philomena' premiere.

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Catalina Sandino Moreno

the Colombian actress attended the 'Medeas' photocall in an emerald green Emilio Pucci silk dress.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

looks fresh in black and white at the photocall for her film 'Under the Skin.'

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning

attended the 'Night Moves' photocall in a cream leather mini dress by Alexander McQueen and copper Rupert Sanderson pumps.

Mia Wasikowska

Mia Wasikowska

in a Nina Ricci gown and Brian Atwood pumps at the premiere of her film 'Tracks.'

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

the 'Gravity' star looked stunning in a J. Mendel gown, Martin Katz jewelry and Roger Vivier sandals at the film's premiere and Opening Ceremony.

Sophie Kennedy Clark

Sophie Kennedy Clark

attends the 'Gravity' premiere and Opening Ceremony in a pink, silk Stella McCartney gown.

Mia Wasikowska

Mia Wasikowska

at the photocall for her movie 'Tracks,' which also stars 'Girl's' Adam Driver, wearing a head-to-toe black and white Proenza Schouler look.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

attends a celebration of the Miu Miu Women's Tale Project, which spotlights films by women filmmakers and includes a series of talks devoted to the theme of female creativity, in a Miu Miu dress and Roger Vivier shoes.

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery

also hitting Miu Miu Women's Tale event, wearing a carpet-matching full on Miu Miu ensemble.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto

makes an appearance at the star-studded dinner in a zippered Miu Miu dress and black accessories.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

in a tri-color Alex Perry dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the 'Gravity' photocall.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley

attends the Valentino Ball at Palazzo Volpi wearing a stunning black and gold Valentino Haute Couture dress.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger

looks radiant in a Valentino gown at the Valentino Ball at Palazzo Volpi.

