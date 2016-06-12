Tony Awards Hosts Through the Years: Take a Look Back!

The 70th Tony Awards air tonight, and we’re in for one wild ride with The Late Late Show star James Corden as host. While we get excited for what’s sure to be a hilarious (and star-studded) show, we’re taking a look back at the talented hosts who have come before him.

Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman lead the pack of hosts, each working the gig four times. From performing elaborate song and dance numbers to hopping, skipping, and jumping their way down Broadway, these two Best Actor winners and Tonys vets have truly done it all.

But they’re not the only awarded actors who have tried a hand at hosting. Nathan Lane emceed the show on three separate occasions, as well as Oscar-winner Julie Andrews (who once turned down a Tonys nomination because the rest of her cast was snubbed). Jane Fonda took the stage in 1976 along with an all-star ensemble, while Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2008 with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony under her belt—not too shabby.

RELATED: 5 Things to Look Forward to When James Corden Hosts the Tonys

Last year’s show will be hard to top: Wicked’s Kristin Chenoweth and Cabaret star Alan Cumming used humor and costume changes to make one memorable night. But this year we've got Hamilton so who knows what the Tonys cards will hold. In honor of this weekend’s show, join us in taking a look back at the most memorable past hosts—and wishing Corden a Broadway-sized, “Break a leg!”

Tune in to the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.