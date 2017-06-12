Scarlett Johansson Wore This High-Slit Suit to the Tonys

Now that's a suit, Scarlett Johansson!

The 32-year-old actress stepped out for the 2017 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday and dazzled the red carpet and stage with a daring yet sophisticated look.

Her custom Michael Kors Collection suit featured chain-embroidered blazer with scrunched-style sleeves that she wore fastened with a wide white belt. But her skirt drew as much attention as the top with its floor-grazing length and an incredible thigh-high slit.

To complete the ensemble, Johansson accessorized with silver: She donned ankle-strap heels, earrings, and a bracelet, and carried a Michael Michael Kors clutch.

Johansson—who is no stranger to theater (she starred in the Broadway production of A View from the Bridge in 2010 and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013)—wore the look as she presented the night's first award, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, at the Radio City Music Hall event. While that honor went to Michael Aronov of Oslo, her suit deserves recognition as well.

For the stage appearance, she gave her suit a small upgrade: a blue ribbon that represents the American Civil Liberties Union's "Stand with the ACLU" campaign.

Thanks for letting everyone know you stand with the ACLU Scarlett Johansson! #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/54x4CkL9bR — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 12, 2017

Bravo, Scarlett!