See Photos from the 2016 Tony Awards Red Carpet!

While it's easy to predict a Hamilton sweep at the 2016 Tony Awards (it racked up a record-breaking 16 nominations), it's less obvious who will win this year's red carpet. After all, with fashion superstars like Lupita Nyong'o and Michelle Williams in attendance, just who everyone will be talking about the next morning is anyone's guess. Plus, there's always the chance for a pleasant surprise—remember last year when none other than Jennifer Lopez showed up at nearly the last minute in a stunning navy strapless Valentino Couture gown with gold star-shaped sequins? Proof that the Tony Awards red carpet is no stranger to the unexpected.

However, one thing's for certain: We can't wait to witness the level of hilarity host James Corden dishes out from the stage at New York City's Beacon Theater. If his recent Broadway-themed episode of Carpool Karaoke was any indication, it will be hard to focus through all those tears of laughter.

But back to the fashion. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the Great White Way's big names, including Danielle Brooks, Michael Shannon, Megan Hilty, and more, who walked the red carpet tonight, and then decide for yourself who owned the night—if you can.

