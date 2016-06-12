See Photos from the 2016 Tony Awards Red Carpet!

While it's easy to predict a Hamilton sweep at the 2016 Tony Awards (it racked up a record-breaking 16 nominations), it's less obvious who will win this year's red carpet. After all, with fashion superstars like Lupita Nyong'o and Michelle Williams in attendance, just who everyone will be talking about the next morning is anyone's guess. Plus, there's always the chance for a pleasant surprise—remember last year when none other than Jennifer Lopez showed up at nearly the last minute in a stunning navy strapless Valentino Couture gown with gold star-shaped sequins? Proof that the Tony Awards red carpet is no stranger to the unexpected. 

However, one thing's for certain: We can't wait to witness the level of hilarity host James Corden dishes out from the stage at New York City's Beacon Theater. If his recent Broadway-themed episode of Carpool Karaoke was any indication, it will be hard to focus through all those tears of laughter. 

But back to the fashion. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the Great White Way's big names, including Danielle Brooks, Michael Shannon, Megan Hilty, and more, who walked the red carpet tonight, and then decide for yourself who owned the nightif you can.

1 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

 Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in a dress, shoes, and bag by Hugo Boss with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

2 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a dress and shoes by Louis Vuitton. 

3 of 58 Larry Busacca/Getty

Michelle Williams 

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. 

4 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Allison Williams

Allison Williams in custom DKNY. 

5 of 58 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry in Marc Jacobs with Larkspur & Hawk earrings.

6 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan in Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

7 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda

8 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Claire Danes

Claire Danes in Narciso Rodriguez and Eva Fehren jewelry.

9 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane in Carolina Herrera. 

10 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne in Thakoon with an Edie Parker clutch.

11 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski in Michael Kors Collection with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

12 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Keri Russell

Keri Russell in Monique Lhuillier with an Emm Kuo clutch.

13 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu in Zuhair Murad Couture with Charlotte Olympia sandals, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a Tyler Alexandra clutch.

14 of 58 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Jake Gyllenhaal

15 of 58 Larry Busacca/Getty

Uzo Aduba

16 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Diane Lane

17 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan

18 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pascale Armand

19 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Andrew Rannells

20 of 58 Larry Busacca/Getty

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo in Prabal Gurung with jewelry by Monique Péan.

21 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Laura Osnes

22 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs

23 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chita Rivera

24 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ali Stroker

25 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zachary Levi

26 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti in dress and shoes by Oscar de la Renta with jewelry by Eva Fehren and a Lee Savage clutch. 

27 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira in a dress by Rosie Assoulin with Rosie Assoulin for Paul Andrew shoes, a Roger Vivier bag, and a Fred Leighton hair brooch and jewelry.

28 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Carole King

29 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff in Calvin Klein. 

30 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn in Zac Posen.

31 of 58 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Glenn Close

Glenn Close in Paule Ka. 

32 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Judith Light

33 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty in Matthew Christopher. 

34 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Krysta Rodriguez

35 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles in Gomez-Gracia.

36 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Zuhair Murad with Atelier Swarovski jewels and an Edie Parker clutch.

37 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zainab Jah

38 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bebe Neuwirth

39 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Thalia

40 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Marlee Matlin

41 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Josh Groban

42 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jessica Lange

43 of 58 Larry Busacca/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

44 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Common

45 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Karolina Kurkova

46 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks in Derek Lam. 

47 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs in Marchesa Notte.

48 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Busy Phillips

Busy Phillips in Ingie Paris with jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

49 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Leona Lewis

50 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brandon Victor Dixon

51 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sean Hayes

52 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Laurie Metcalf

53 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kate Arrington & Michael Shannon

54 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Daniel Dae Kim

55 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Justin Guarini

56 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls in Altuzarra with jewelry by Monique Péan.

57 of 58 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adrienne Warren

58 of 58 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

James Corden & Julia Carey

