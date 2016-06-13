The Best Beauty Looks From the 2016 Tony Awards

Not unlike the showstopping performances at the 2016 Tony Awards, the stunning hair and makeup looks lining the red carpet were fully deserving of a standing ovation. To celebrate Broadway's biggest night, stars like Jourdan Dunn, Lucy Liu, and Jane Krakowski among many other stars complemented each of their stunning gowns with some of the most glamorous beauty looks we've seen yet. Between the perfectly polished updos and abundance of shimmery eyeshadow, it's safe to say this year's ceremony went out on an especially gorgeous note—pun completely and totally intended. Scroll down to see our 10 favorite beauty looks from last night.

1 of 10 Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto

Jourdan Dunn

"We went for a minimal makeup look with a twist," says Dunn's makeup artist Renee Garnes, who swapped the traditional neutral shadow spread for a rose-tinted version using Maybelline's The Blushed Nudes palette ($9; walmart.com). She used a light, shimmer-flecked pink on the model's lids, then applied a nude hue to define her crease.

2 of 10 Walter McBride/WireImage

Lucy Liu

Makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo played up the star's natural glow with a sheer pink blush and pearl highlighter combo, which was balanced full, feather-like lashes and a shiny lip. Liu's hairstylist Danielle Priano kept her layers sleek—save for the subtle bend at the very ends—with a precise side-part.
 

3 of 10 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Jane Krakowski

Krakowski mirrored the sanguine pattern of her gown with a bold melon lip and champagne-toned shadow. Her smooth, one-level crop added an extra touch of polish.

4 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Always one to bend the beauty rules, Lupita Nyong'o paired her sapphire shadow with a bright papaya-toned lip. "The look is fresh and summery, with warm orange and coral tones to play off of Lupita's Hugo Boss dress," says her makeup artist Nick Barose, who used the Lancome L'Absolu Rouge in Sienna Ultime ($31; sephora.com) on her pout. "I used deep blue and navy shades on her eyes for definition—it's a softer look that pops against her glowing skin."

5 of 10 Walter McBride/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Rather than pairing her smoky eye with the traditional nude lipstick, Cate Blanchett used a sheer candy pink, which stood out against her fair skin without competing against the smoldering shadow.
 

6 of 10 Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan

Definitive proof that strobing can be subtle? Saoirse Ronan's beyond-glowy makeup. The star's makeup artist Talia Sparrow used Laura Mercier's tawny gold Seduction Illuminator ($44; nordstrom.com) to define her cheekbones, while the pale pink Devotion shade ($44; nordstrom.com) was used over the high points of her face.

7 of 10 Walter McBride/WireImage

Danai Gurira

"My inspiration for Danai's Tony Awards Look was her jewelry. She was wearing an antique brooch from Fred Leighton in her hair," explains her makeup artist Kim Bower. "Her skin lights up naturally like a jewel, and we wanted to play up the sapphire tones in the brooch with her eyes." Bower began by applying the It Cosmetics Liner Love in Midnight Navy ($24; ulta.com) around the perimeter of her eyes, then used her finger to blend out the color. The blue tone from the Naturally Pretty Romantics palette ($42; ulta.com) was then used in tandem with the Luminizing Creme Stick ($24; ulta.com) to create a jewel-toned wash over the top, and to finish, a sweep of the Vitality Lip Flush in I Believe ($24; ulta.com) gave her pout a saturated fuchsia finish.

8 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Joan Smalls

Further proof that red shadow is quickly becoming the new smoky eye? The bold crimson shade Joan Smalls wore, perfectly mirroring the tones of her stunning Altuzarra number without reading as too matchy-matchy.

9 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Allison Williams

To mirror the graphic lines of Williams' white pantsuit, her hairstylist Diego Da Silva styled her layers into a bone-straight texture, which he gave a deep side part and anchored into place with a black hair pin. The star's makeup artist Romy Soleimani kept the silver eye shadow as the focal point by balancing the color with clean skin and a nude lip.

10 of 10 Walter McBride/WireImage

Claire Danes

A glossy pink lip and soft petal blush complemented the star's radiant complexion, while her windswept chignon gave the look a low-key twist.
 

