The Best Beauty Looks From the 2016 Tony Awards

"My inspiration for Danai's Tony Awards Look was her jewelry. She was wearing an antique brooch from Fred Leighton in her hair," explains her makeup artist Kim Bower. "Her skin lights up naturally like a jewel, and we wanted to play up the sapphire tones in the brooch with her eyes." Bower began by applying the It Cosmetics Liner Love in Midnight Navy ($24; ulta.com) around the perimeter of her eyes, then used her finger to blend out the color. The blue tone from the Naturally Pretty Romantics palette ($42; ulta.com) was then used in tandem with the Luminizing Creme Stick ($24; ulta.com) to create a jewel-toned wash over the top, and to finish, a sweep of the Vitality Lip Flush in I Believe ($24; ulta.com) gave her pout a saturated fuchsia finish.