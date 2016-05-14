Meet the 5 Tony Nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play 

This year’s Tony nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play include a roster of beauties perhaps better recognized for their work on screen rather than their abilities to shine for live audiences. And while Michelle Williams and Lupita Nyong’o could easily be spotted in a crowd of thousands, it’s time to get to know the other sublimely talented women in the pool: Jessica Lange, Laurie Metcalf, and Sophie Okonedo.

Together, these vastly diverse stars prove that the most successful figures in the industry are those capable of taking up roles that push their skill sets and are unlike their last one. Below, all you need to know about the 2016 Tony contenders.

RELATED: 5 Things to Look Forward to When James Corden Hosts the Tonys