The annual Tony Awards never fail to create a special evening where the magic of Broadway transcends the N.Y.C. theaters to TVs across the nation. But before the actors, singers, and dancers and the behind-the-scenes talents alike are honored for their achievements from the past year, the stars dress to the nines to hit the pre-ceremony red carpet.

And the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall is no different. Kevin Spacey is the host of the show, which airs live on CBS on June 11 from 8 p.m. ET. Broadway's best and brightest light up the stage on a daily basis, so leave it to them to know how to deliver with the costuming.

VIDEO: See the Best Looks from the 2017 Tony Awards

Click here to see the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet.