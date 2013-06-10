The Tony Awards 2013 Photos: Backstage, Parties, and More!

The Broadway community celebrated its biggest night of the year at the 67th Annual Tony Awards! There was no shortage of big wins (including Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter for Kinky Boots), big moments (Neil Patrick Harris's fourth time hosting), and big names (like Audra McDonald and Anna Kendrick) as the crowd celebrated at Radio City Music Hall and the after-party at The Plaza. Most importantly, they were all there to shed light on the importance of live theater. "What’s great about it being on television, is that across the country there’s more and more people who get to experience live theater and the songs and the music and the actors," presenter Bernadette Peters told InStyle.com. Judith Light, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, agreed. "People understand that there is an art that is involved in this, and that those of us who put on the show and those people who come to see the shows are really connected with each other," she said. "I think theater and art in any way brings the culture up to another level and I think people long for that in their soul. I know I do." See more moments in the gallery.

Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter

His name was Lola! Billy Porter, the actor who plays Lola in Kinky Boots, celebrated his win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, with Cyndi Lauper, who penned the lyrics and music and won Best Original Score. The musical took home six wins of the 13 categories for which it was nominated. "It's wild, isn't it?" Lauper said of her night.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris hosted the Tony Awards for the fourth time in his life, and he had his partner David Burtka by his side as they made their way down the red carpet before the show. "It's bigger! Tonight, it's bigger!" he sang during his opening number at Radio City Music Hall.
Scarlett Johansson

After presenting a Tony Award with Alan Cumming by her side, Scarlett Johansson scooted off to the green room backstage to sign the Audemars Piguet Tony Awards Clock. For each signature, the timepiece brand donated $1,500 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The clock will also be auctioned to benefit the charity. Learn more about the cause at broadwaycares.org.
Anna Kendrick and Audra McDonald

Anna Kendrick and Audra McDonald showed off their lovely looks at the Tony Awards. Kendrick chose a custom navy and black design by Donna Karan Atelier, which featured a pleated silk skirt. McDonald went for graphic black and white in David Meister.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Matthew Broderick

Broderick was on hand to present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical to Billy Porter for Kinky Boots, while Gyllenhaal came out to present the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play to Cicely Tyson for The Trip to Bountiful.
Laura Benanti, Andrew Rannells, and Megan Hilty

Who gets the last laugh? The trio relaxed backstage after their skit with Neil Patrick Harris about leaving Broadway to pursue TV shows, only to have those shows canceled-Benanti for Go On, Rannells for The New Normal, and Hilty for Smash. "You gotta have a series if you want to be a star," Hilty sang. Watch the clip here.
Patina Miller

Miller ran on stage in her Zac Posen dress after hearing she won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Pippin. "This is a true dream come true for me," she said. "Thank you to my cast, the most amazing cast in New York City right now. I could not do it without you. This has been an ensemble effort." Watch her emotional acceptance speech here.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Barrett Foa

Foa held it down in the green room as the correspondent for the Tony Awards, where he helped welcome winners, guests, and presenters, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

