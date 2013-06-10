The Tony Awards 2013 Photos: Backstage, Parties, and More!

The Broadway community celebrated its biggest night of the year at the 67th Annual Tony Awards! There was no shortage of big wins (including Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter for Kinky Boots), big moments (Neil Patrick Harris's fourth time hosting), and big names (like Audra McDonald and Anna Kendrick) as the crowd celebrated at Radio City Music Hall and the after-party at The Plaza. Most importantly, they were all there to shed light on the importance of live theater. "What’s great about it being on television, is that across the country there’s more and more people who get to experience live theater and the songs and the music and the actors," presenter Bernadette Peters told InStyle.com. Judith Light, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, agreed. "People understand that there is an art that is involved in this, and that those of us who put on the show and those people who come to see the shows are really connected with each other," she said. "I think theater and art in any way brings the culture up to another level and I think people long for that in their soul. I know I do." See more moments in the gallery.

