The Tony Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

Neil Patrick Harris did it again! The star of How I Met Your Mother hosted the Tony Awards for the fourth time last night, and his singing, dancing, rapping, and joking got the audience crowd to their feet inside Radio City Music Hall for the 67th anniversary of Broadway's biggest night. But before his opening number ever kicked off, the actors, producers, playwrights, and presenters all made their way down the red carpet set up on the sidewalk of Sixth Avenue. The guest list offered a mix of theater-loving style stars (like presenter Scarlett Johansson in Saint Laurent), best-dressed plus-ones (like Debra Messing in Matthew Christopher supporting her nominated partner Will Chase and Sienna Miller in Burberry supporting her beau Tom Sturridge), and Broadway vets (like Judith Light, who handpicked her white Zac Posen gown straight from the designer). "He is remarkable," Light said of Posen. "The first time I met him, he was so kind and so sweet to me, he really blew me away." And she blew away Tony voters—Light walked away with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her role as Faye in The Assembled Parties. Click to see what everyone wore.

