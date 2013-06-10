The Tony Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 10, 2013 @ 10:45 am

Neil Patrick Harris did it again! The star of How I Met Your Mother hosted the Tony Awards for the fourth time last night, and his singing, dancing, rapping, and joking got the audience crowd to their feet inside Radio City Music Hall for the 67th anniversary of Broadway's biggest night. But before his opening number ever kicked off, the actors, producers, playwrights, and presenters all made their way down the red carpet set up on the sidewalk of Sixth Avenue. The guest list offered a mix of theater-loving style stars (like presenter Scarlett Johansson in Saint Laurent), best-dressed plus-ones (like Debra Messing in Matthew Christopher supporting her nominated partner Will Chase and Sienna Miller in Burberry supporting her beau Tom Sturridge), and Broadway vets (like Judith Light, who handpicked her white Zac Posen gown straight from the designer). "He is remarkable," Light said of Posen. "The first time I met him, he was so kind and so sweet to me, he really blew me away." And she blew away Tony voters—Light walked away with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her role as Faye in The Assembled Parties. Click to see what everyone wore.

MORE:
What Made Us Excited for This Year's Awards
• Inside the 2012 Tony Awards 
• Remembering Nora Ephron

Scarlett Johansson

in Saint Laurent.

Sienna Miller

in Burberry. Miller attended with her beau Tom Sturridge, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in Orphans.

Cyndi Lauper

in a black lace jacket and matching pants. Kinky Boots, the musical she penned the lyrics and music for, won six Tonys.

Anna Kendrick

in Donna Karan Atelier, Christian Louboutin shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and Amrapali jewelry.

Debra Messing

in Matthew Christopher, Brian Atwood shoes, Judith Leiber clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Sigourney Weaver

in Michael Kors and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Bernadette Peters

in Donna Karan Atelier and David Webb earrings. What did she do before slipping into her design? "I ate some Quaker Oats oatmeal!" she said. "It’s a long night."

Judith Light

in Zac Posen, Verdura jewelry, and Miu Miu heels. Light won Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her role in The Assembled Parties.

Jane Lynch

in Dolce & Gabbana.

Audra McDonald

in David Meister and Tamsen Z earrings.

Sally Field

in Armani and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Beth Behrs

in Monique Lhuillier.

Rita Wilson

in Tom Ford. Husband Tom Hanks was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in Lucky Guy.

Krysta Rodriguez

in Sophie Theallet.

Megan Hilty

in Badgley Mischka.
Jane Krakowski

in Escada, a Maison Martin Margiela belt, Jimmy Choo clutch, and David Webb jewelry.

Laurie Metcalf

in Lloyd Klein. Metcalf was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role in The Other Place.

Valisia LeKae

in Esosa and Swarovski clutch. LeKae was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical her role as Diana Ross in Motown. Her dress designer, Esosa, also designed the costumes for the show.

Laura Osnes

in Randi Rahm. Osnes was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in Leading Role in a Musical for her role in Cinderella.

Shalita Grant

in Theia by Don O'Neill, Forevermark jewelry, and a Lauren Merkin clutch. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her role in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Patina Miller

in Zac Posen and Fred Leighton jewelry. Miller won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in Pippin.

Angela Bassett

in Theia by Don O'Neill and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Laura Benanti

in Randi Rahm, Lauren Merkin clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry. "I am totally taped in here within an inch of my life," she told us. "These girls are ready to bust out!"

Andrea Martin

in Carmen Marc Valvo and Erickson Beamon jewelry. Martin won Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Pippin.

Martha Plimpton

in Lorena Sarbu and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Andrew Rannells

in Calvin Klein Collection, which he accessorized with a special token. "I just texted my mother because I am wearing cufflinks she gave me," he said.

Zachary Quinto

in Dior Homme.

Matthew Morrison

in Brooks Brothers.

