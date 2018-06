All the latest news from the Tony Awards, which recognizes achievement in live Broadway theater each year in New York City. Browse the list of nominees and presenters, plus the full list of Tony Award winners. Check out the most buzzed about new shows and go backstage with our exclusive access to Broadway's biggest stars. Plus: find out what the biggest names in theater are currently up to.

All the latest news from the Tony Awards, which recognizes achievement in live Broadway theater each year in New York City. Browse the list of nominees and presenters, plus the full list of Tony Award winners. Check out the most buzzed about new shows and go backstage with our exclusive access to Broadway's biggest stars. Plus: find out what the biggest names in theater are currently up to.