Stars Reimagine Red Carpet Style for Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala

Hollywood's most fashionable revamped their red carpet aesthetic on over the weekend for the sake of art.

Los Angeles's inaugural Wearable Art Gala, hosted by Beyoncé and Solange's mom Tina Lawson, saw a slew of A-listers try their hand at reimagining gala ensembles to fit the theme—and the results? Exquisite.

Queen Bey was the belle of the ball—turning heads in a baby bump-flaunting red gown that featured a plunging neckline and shirring embellishments and the mother of all flower crowns—but Lawson's other Destiny's Child children Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gave her some serious competition with their fierce red carpet looks featuring plenty of tulle, ruffles, slinky silhouettes, and even a pink wig.

Meanwhile, host Lawson turned heads in a mermaid-inspired green leaf number featuring a fitted bodice decorated with a scale design and a skirt made up of leaves. Other stars, including Octavia Spencer, Kris Jenner, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Yara Shahidi, and June Ambrose also slayed at event (held at the California African American Museum) with bold hues and plenty of sparkle and shine.

