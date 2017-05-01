Stars Reimagine Red Carpet Style for Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala

Beyonce / Instagram
Lara Walsh
May 01, 2017 @ 8:30 am

Hollywood's most fashionable revamped their red carpet aesthetic on over the weekend for the sake of art.

Los Angeles's inaugural Wearable Art Gala, hosted by Beyoncé and Solange's mom Tina Lawson, saw a slew of A-listers try their hand at reimagining gala ensembles to fit the theme—and the results? Exquisite.

Queen Bey was the belle of the ball—turning heads in a baby bump-flaunting red gown that featured a plunging neckline and shirring embellishments and the mother of all flower crowns—but Lawson's other Destiny's Child children Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gave her some serious competition with their fierce red carpet looks featuring plenty of tulle, ruffles, slinky silhouettes, and even a pink wig.

Meanwhile, host Lawson turned heads in a mermaid-inspired green leaf number featuring a fitted bodice decorated with a scale design and a skirt made up of leaves. Other stars, including Octavia Spencer, Kris Jenner, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Yara Shahidi, and June Ambrose also slayed at event (held at the California African American Museum) with bold hues and plenty of sparkle and shine.

RELATED: Beyoncé Slays the Maternity Style Game in a Ravishing Red Gown

Click through the gallery to see the stars' stunningly imaginative takes on wearable art.

1 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland

Advertisement
2 of 14 Beyonce / Instagram

Beyoncé

3 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams

Advertisement
4 of 14 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Richard and Tina Lawson

Advertisement
5 of 14 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Kris Jenner

Advertisement
6 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Octavia Spencer

Advertisement
7 of 14 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Yara Shahidi

Advertisement
8 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Letoya Luckett

Advertisement
9 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

June Ambrose

Advertisement
10 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Serayah

Advertisement
11 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Holly Robinson Peete

Advertisement
12 of 14 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Shanica Knowles

Advertisement
13 of 14 Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Advertisement
14 of 14 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Star Jones

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!