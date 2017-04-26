See All the Stars on the 2017 TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME
Kelsey Glein
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Talk about a star-studded red carpet.

This year's TIME 100 was announced last week, and the annual list of the 100 most influential people across the spectrums of politics, the arts, sports, and media did not disappoint. The celebs turned out to celebrate the 2017 honorees at the TIME 100 Gala tonight at Lincoln Center in New York City, where many of those that were recognized showed up at the event alongside a multitude of other notable figures.

Actress Blake Lively glowed in a sheer embellished Marchesa number and metallic heels with husband and honoree Ryan Reynolds, who opted for a dapper fitted navy blue suit. Meanwhile, honoree Viola Davis wowed in a regal Armani gown and dazzling Buccellati jewels as she made her way into the function. Leslie Jones, Sarah Paulson, Ashley Graham, Margot Robbie, Naomi Campbell, Lindsey Vonn, Trevor Noah, Katie Couric, and more were also among the attendees.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Cutest Couple Moments

 

Honorees John Legend (who looked handsome in a classic black suit) and Demi Lovato (who wowed in blue Zuhair Murad Couture) are slated to light up the room with musical performances at the star-studded soirée, where all the heavy-hitters on the list will be recognized for their contributions in the last year.

RELATED: See Who Made TIME’s 2017 List of the 100 Most Influential People

Scroll down to check out all the stylish looks from the TIME 100 Gala red carpet.

1 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Viola Davis

Viola Davis in Armani with Buccellati jewels.

2 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Ryan Reynolds

3 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Blake Lively

Blake Lively in Marchesa.

4 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty for TIME

Margot Robbie

5 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad Couture with Chopard jewels.

6 of 22 Ben Gabbe Getty for TIME

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in a Nili Lotan skirt, Fleur du Mal lace corset belt, and Forevermark diamonds.
7 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

John Legend

8 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones in Tadashi Shoji, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Judith Leiber clutch, and Forevermark diamonds.
9 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Sarah Paulson

10 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty for TIME

Naomi Campbell

11 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Padma Lakshmi

12 of 22 Ben Gabbe/Getty for TIME

Ibtihaj Muhammad

13 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Riz Ahmed

14 of 22 Ben Gabbe/Getty for TIME

Trevor Noah

15 of 22 Ben Gabbe/Getty for TIME

Katie Couric

16 of 22 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

Janet Mock

17 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty for TIME

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn in Jovani.

18 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa

19 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Megyn Kelly

20 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Mia Farrow

21 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Samantha Bee

22 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing in Marchesa.

