See All the Stars on the 2016 Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

Last week, Time released its annual list of the 100 most influential people across the worlds of arts, politics, and media, and on Tuesday night, many of those recognized turned up to celebrate the honor at the Time 100 Gala, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Stars including prolific Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra turned up the heat on menswear-inspired suiting with a plunging neckline and slicked back updo. Fellow honoree Ariana Grande, who performed during the evening’s festivities, went full glam in a strapless black gown with a tiered train. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj opted for a black lace ensemble with thigh-high boots and more-than-a-model Karlie Kloss kept her look elegant in a sleek purple gown.

Click through for more stylish looks from the Time 100 Gala's red carpet—and to check out the heavy-hitters who were recognized for their contributions in the last year.