Announcing the Third Annual InStyle Awards: See All the Celebrity Honorees 

It’s back! Where do fashion’s biggest moments happen? On our very own red carpet, of course. On October 23rd, InStyle will present the third annual InStyle Awards, honoring the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as those behind the scenes who make it all look so glam.

During an intimate dinner at the Getty Center in Los Angeles hosted by Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, each honoree will be introduced by a special presenter and will receive custom-designed awards celebrating their achievements. Then of course there’s that decadent party with breathtaking views of the city to cap it all off (see pics from the last two years, including the pic above of Kim Kardashian in perfectly-fitted Valentino number that showcased her growing baby bump).

VIDEO: See All the Stars On the InStyle Awards Red Carpet

InStyle will honor the winners with their annual list, titled “Hollywood’s 50 Best Dressed,” to honor the symbiotic relationship between the runway and the red carpet. “The 2017 InStyle Awards will once again bring life to our annual ‘50 Best Dressed’ feature, saluting those in the spotlight whose style inspires us, along with their trusted artists behind the scenes,” said Laura Brown. “At a time when ‘celebrity’ means so many different things to different people, I am thrilled to be able to honor some of the most prolific individuals impacting fashion and the red carpet today and who epitomize what it means to be in style.”

And now, without further adieu, we present the 2017 InStyle Awards Honorees:

Cate Blanchett – Style Icon

Elle Fanning – Breakthrough Style Star

Demi Lovato – Advocate

Zendaya – Style Star

Pierpaolo Piccioli – Designer

Petra Flannery – Stylist

Hung Vanngo – Makeup Artist

Harry Josh – Hair Stylist

Join the conversation on social media with #InStyleAwards and visit www.instyle.com/InStyleAwards for updates.